Angelina Jolie gives rare update on her six children and their future amid ongoing Brad Pitt divorce

Angelina Jolie gave a rare update on her children, revealing that they are all very private and calling her daughter Shiloh “extremely private.”

The movie star, 49, said Good morning America that ‘none of my children want to be in front of the camera right now’ and do not want to pursue acting.

Angelina, who stars in the film Maria, shares six children with ex-husband Brad Pitt: sons Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, and Knox, 16, and daughters Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and Vivienne, 16.

“They’re pretty private,” she said of her children. ‘Shiloh is extremely reserved. They weren’t born for privacy, right? So I hope they can have it as they grow up.”

Angelina, who said that motherhood is her main goal in life, noting that it is her “happiness.”

‘You can take everything else away from me. Nothing else matters,’ when talking about how important motherhood is to her.

The actress sat down with GMA’s Michael Strahan to talk about the movie Maria and what her priorities are in life right now: her children.

While preparing for her role as opera singer Maria Callas, the Oscar winner said she would practice opera singing at home.

“All my children suffered when I sang opera at home before I got better, which was a nightmare.” Angelina said.

Maria will hit theaters on November 27 and Netflix on December 11.

Angelina is in the middle of a lawsuit with Brad, 60, which centers on their Chateau Miraval winery, amid their eight-year divorce.

He sued her for selling him half of the winery in October 2021 for $67 million.

They married in August 2014 after 10 years together, but Angelina filed for divorce in September 2016.

A judge granted them both legal single status on April 12, 2019, as the couple continues to finalize their divorce.

In August, Angelina and Brad’s 18-year-old daughter Shiloh dropped her last name Pitt and legally changed her name to Shiloh Nouvel Jolie, formerly Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He first filed the petition on May 27, when he turned 18.