Angelina Jolie flashes her taut tummy in Lara Croft-inspired top as she steps out in Beverly Hills

Angelina Jolie channeled her iconic Lara Croft style as she left a Beverly Hills office building on Wednesday.

The Hollywood superstar, 47, flashed her taut stomach while wearing a cropped black tank top, reminiscent of the one her character wore in the hit Tomb Raider action-adventure movies.

The outing comes after it was recently revealed that the actress was the ‘Jane Doe’ who sued the FBI after an investigation into her ex-husband Brad Pitt was closed, alleging he poured beer on her, injured her and fought with son Maddox. in 2016.

The Academy Award winner completed her look with oversized black low-waisted pants and chunky black sandals.

The Maleficent star further completed her look with a pair of stylish oversized shades and sported a delicate gold necklace and matching earrings. Over her shoulder hung a chic large quilted Yves Saint Laurent tote bag with gold hardware.

Jolie wore her long dark brown locks side parted and flowing over her shoulders.

The beauty appeared to be in a good mood and smiling for the cameras, despite the recent drama surrounding her acrimonious divorce from Pitt, 58.

A recently leaked FBI report offered more details about Pitt’s behavior during the well-documented on-air feud with Jolie.

The report, released last week, claims he told Jolie that one of her adopted children “looked like a fucking Columbine kid” and said she was “ruining the family” during a furious argument aboard their flight. private jet.

Pitt’s alleged comment appeared to refer to the 1999 Columbine High School massacre, in which 12 students Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold murdered 12 children and a teacher in Colorado.

Jolie and Pitt — whose marriage collapsed in 2016 after the mid-air incident — are parents of six children. They share daughter Shiloh, 16, twins Knox and Vivienne, 14, daughter Zahara, 17, as well as sons Maddox, 21, and Pax, 18.

Three of their children were adopted from abroad – Zahara from Ethiopia, Pax from Vietnam and Maddox from Cambodia – and Angelina gave birth to the other three.

The leaked document claims that Pitt collided with Maddox during an allegedly drunken rage that culminated in a “verbal and physical fight” between the A-list actors.

Jolie also submitted images of her hand and elbow with bruises to the FBI as part of an investigation into the couple’s “verbal and physical fight” while traveling from France to Los Angeles on September 14, 2016.

After one of the former couple’s children called their father a “pr***” during the fight, Jolie is said to have tried to strangle Pitt from behind in response to what she said looked like he was going to attack one of the minors. .

Jolie claims that while Pitt was in a stranglehold, he threw his body backwards, causing Jolie to slam into chairs behind them, according to FBI documents not yet publicly released but obtained by several news outlets.

He would have grabbed her before shaking her and pushing her against a wall. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor then slammed the ceiling of the plane and punched a hole in it.

The actress claims she sustained injuries to her back and elbow, as well as a ‘back burn’ to her hand as a result.

Black and white images, included in the FBI report, show bruises on Jolie’s hand and elbow. Pitt denies all of his ex-wife’s claims.

During the flight, he also acted like “a monster” according to Jolie, as he complained non-stop and yelled at the children.

Jolie requested release of the FBI documents under the anonymous “Jane Doe,” after filing a Freedom of Information Act request in April.

Four days later, on September 19, Jolie filed for divorce from The Moneyball actor. The former couple, who had been married for nearly five years, have since been embroiled in a custody battle over their children.

In its final report on the investigation, the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services concluded that Pitt, who has previously admitted to having problems with alcohol, did not physically abuse any of his children. Pitt was also cleared by the FBI of any wrongdoing.

Jolie said there had been “tension” between her and her ex-husband, adding that Pitt’s actions on the private plane in 2016 had left her feeling “like a hostage” aboard, the FBI report, seen by NBC, continue.

According to the file, the woman’s children suffered “lasting physical and mental trauma” after being “verbally and physically” assaulted by her then-husband.

Pitt and Jolie became a couple in 2005 when he infamously left his first wife Jennifer Aniston for her in a scandal that rocked the world.

They waited nearly a decade before they tied the knot in 2014 at Chateau Miraval in France – the site of the winery over which they are currently embroiled in a legal battle.

Although they became legally single in 2019, their custody battle raged on.