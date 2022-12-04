Angelina Jolie brands ex-husband Brad Pitt’s legal battle over winery ‘malicious’ and ‘frivolous’

Angelina Jolie continued to slam Brad Pitt amid their ongoing divorce battle, keeping the focus on ownership of their Chateau Miraval Winery.

The father of six, 58, accused Jolie, 47, of selling her share of the winery with the intent to deliberately ‘harm’ by making the sale with a total ‘stranger’, canceling their agreement violated.

According to RadarOnline.comwho has obtained court documents, Angelina denounced Brad’s claims as “frivolous, malicious and part of a problematic pattern” as her legal team provided an update on the legal battle this week.

The latest: An email Angelina Jolie, 47, sent to ex-husband Brad Pitt, 58, amid their ongoing divorce battle – focusing on ownership of their Chateau Miraval Winery – has surfaced publicly

Pitt claimed that they both agreed not to sell their interest in the property without mutually agreeing, as they were both owners.

The documents added: ‘Pitt’s claims that he and Ms Jolie had a secret, unwritten, unspoken contract for a consent right to the sale of their interests in the property are in direct contradiction to the written record and, among other legal defects , contrary to the statute of fraud and public order.’

This comes after an email recently resurfaced in which Jolie explained the rationale behind her decision to sell her portion of the property.

A TikTok user under the name @magshrts1 posted content from the email, which the Oscar-winning actress wrote in January 2021, which Entertainment tonight confirmed in a court document.

The winery in the south of France, photographed in 2012, was the center of a conflict between the former spouses

The They Who Wish Me Dead actress said she wrote the email “so as not to get emotional” to explain her rationale behind her decision to sell her share of the winery.

“It’s where we brought the twins home and where we got married over a plaque in memory of my mom,” Jolie said. ‘A place that held the promise of what could be and where I thought I was going to grow old. Even now it is impossible to write this without crying. I will cherish my memories of how it was ten years ago.’

The Los Angeles resident said the winery is “also the place that marks the beginning of the end of our family — and a business that revolves around alcohol.”

Jolie said she had hoped the winery could “somehow become something that held us together,” but now saw how Pitt “really wanted [her] and will most likely be happy with this email.’

Jolie was photographed last February in Washington, DC

The Eternals star said she had witnessed “a lot of inconsiderate behavior” over the past four years and felt left out of the business side of the winery because “money was being spent in ways that [she] wouldn’t have approved, and decisions made that [she] was not consulted.’

Jolie said she was “hurt by decisions that have been made that show no interest in sharing the business or fundamentally changing it to something that would be healthier for our kids.”

Jolie was critical of advertising for the winery, saying she was “appalled by the recent footage released to sell the alcohol.”

“I think it’s irresponsible and not something I’d want to show the kids,” she said. “It reminded me of painful times.”

The former A-list couple was photographed in Hollywood in 2015

Jolie said she could no longer “be publicly or privately involved in an alcohol-based business when alcoholic behavior was so deeply damaging to our family”; and that the company is therefore all over [she] could be part of, morally and for the good of our family.”

Jolie said she saw “two ways forward,” the first being an “outright sale” that she would support in an effort to “move away from this difficult and painful chapter in our lives.”

She continued, “The alternative is that a full buyout of my share of the property and business by you, the Perrin family or your associates. Anyway, I believe we need to move forward to heal and focus on where our family comes together and where we have positive associations. And to do it quickly.’

Jolie was referring to a 2016 private jet incident in which she previously said in court documents that Pitt “lashed out at his own child”; ‘strangled one of the children and punched another in the face;’ and ‘poured beer’ on her.”

Pitt and Jolie, who married in 2014 and split in 2016, have been entangled in the legal system for the past six years amid battles over multiple issues. Pictured in June 2014

Said Jolie, “I can’t begin to express how distressing it is for me to have to get to this point. Your dream for your relationship to the company and the alcohol is your own and you’ve made it painfully clear.

‘I wish you all the best with the case and sincerely hope that the children, when they are older, will think differently about Miraval and visit you there. But Miraval died for me in September 2016, and unfortunately everything I’ve seen in the years since has confirmed that.”

Jolie was sued by Pitt in February after she sold her stake in the winery to Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler and his Stoli Group subsidiary, Tenute del Mondo. Pitt said in court documents that while Jolie pledged 40 percent of the $28.4 million they invested in the winery, she had not done any work on the project.

He said the sale also violated a “mutual understanding” in their 2019 divorce pact, in that they agreed not to sell their stake in the venue without the other’s approval.

In September, Jolie’s one-time company sued Nouvel Pitt for $250 million, saying he was “the mastermind behind a hitherto successful plan” to control the winery.

Jolie and Pitt have six children: Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14.

Pitt and Jolie, who married in 2014 and split in 2016, have been entangled in the legal system for the past six years amid battles over multiple issues.