Oscar winner Angelina Jolie and her son Pax Thien stopped by The Urban Pet in Los Angeles on Sunday to pick up a dog bed and other essentials.

The 47-year-old LA resident watched as the Vietnam-born 18-year-old dragged a $35 Precision Pet Products “ProValu” two-door dog crate into their waiting black SUV.

A bodyguard hovered over Angelina, who was casually dressed in a white T-shirt with black flared silky pants and matching platform sandals.

Pax — who Angelina and estranged third husband Brad Pitt adopted in 2007 — wore an Awake NY paisley purple cap with a beige T-shirt, black baggy pants and white canvas shoes.

Last month, Jolie shared: People that Pax “worked hard” shooting photos on the Italian set of her fifth feature, Without Blood, where he worked in the assistant director’s department.

The Trauma Drama — starring Salma Hayek and Demián Bichir — is a big-screen adaptation of Alessandro Baricco’s 2002 novel, which “had a profound effect on” the Eternals action star.

“I read it right as I was going through the beginning of a very dark time in my life. I read it in the month following my divorce [in 2016],’ Angelina told Variety last month.

‘This film raises other questions. There is no obvious good and bad in this film, even though there is clearly bad, horrible, horrific and criminal behavior.”

A 2016 FBI report recently leaked in which Jolie claimed the 58-year-old Oscar winner assaulted her, poured her a beer and fought their then 15-year-old son Maddox Chivan on a private jet.

The former Hollywood wild child provided images of her injured hand and elbow to the FBI as part of the investigation, and the FBI/LA County Department of Children and Family Services deleted Pitt of any charges two months later.

The couple, formerly known as ‘Brangelina’, share joint custody of four minor children, including 17-year-old daughter Zahara Marley, who is a freshman at Spelman College in Atlanta.

Brad and Angelina are parents of 16-year-old daughter Shiloh Nouvel, who has learned dance from choreographer Hamilton Evans in recent years.

Jolie and Pitt’s youngest children are 14-year-old fraternal twins Vivienne and Knox, and their oldest 21-year-old son Maddox is a student at Yonsei University in Seoul.

The humanitarian and Bullet Train action star famously tied the knot in 2014 after portraying a married couple in the spy film Mr. & Mrs. Smith from 2004, which led to his 2005 divorce from Jennifer Aniston.

