Angela Rayner shows off dance moves as she gets behind the turntables at charity battle of the DJs

Deputy Labor leader Angela Rayner took a break from the Commons this week to show off her dance moves behind the decks at a battle of the DJs in Manchester.

The 42-year-old jumped at the chance to play some N-Trance at last night’s charity event to raise money for a scheme to provide emergency beds, food and support to those living on the streets of Greater Manchester.

In a video posted to social media, Ms. Rayner can be seen behind the turntables before turning on N-Trance’s Only Love Can Set you Free and showing off some of her best dance moves.

She can be seen singing along to the song before bursting into a dance. The clip ends with one of the DJs declaring, ‘I think we won. I think Manchester won.’

The video also revolves around showing a huge crowd, who seem to be enjoying Ms. Rayner’s set, dancing and filming the antics.

In a tweet, Ms Rayner wrote: ‘You just can’t do a DJ set without a bit of Oldham’s very own N-Trance. #OnlyLoveCanSetYouFree #Manchester’.

Ms Rayner was spotted in Chester earlier this week following the by-election where Samantha Dixon was elected with a majority of 10,974 and a vote share of 61 per cent – Labour’s best-ever result in the seat.

She told the media that the results were “a big message to the Conservatives that they [voters] wants change’ and that Rishi Sunak had ‘failed’ his first test as prime minister.

Labor leader Keir Starmer said the result was “very, very good” for his party

“The Labor Party has put forward a positive plan for the future, how we stabilize and grow our economy,” he said.

“The government is exhausted, tired and the economy has crashed and the verdict was very clear.”

Last summer, Michael Gove was seen dancing the night away in a Scottish nightclub in the wee hours of Sunday morning

It is not the first time that a politician has taken to the dance floor. Last summer, Michael Gove was seen dancing the night away in a Scottish nightclub in the wee hours of Sunday morning, much to the surprise of other revelers.

The usually reserved minister, 54, was filmed throwing shapes on the dance floor at Bohemia in Aberdeen, pausing only to shake hands with fellow partygoers.

He reportedly came to O’Neill’s pub alone and was quickly adopted by local punters who urged him to join them in the club upstairs after the last orders came in.

Gove happened to arrive at the Pipe club night, which has been described as ‘an unpredictable mix of the UK’s most energetic and global club music scenes’.