Angela Rayner accuses Tories of ‘enriching bankers while families are starving’

Angela Rayner fired a shot at Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng today for their mini-budget tax cuts, accusing the Tories of “enriching bankers while families starve.”

The Labor blaze made the charge in a thumping conference speech in which she also vowed to stand up for striking workers.

At the Liverpool event, she lashed out at Mr Kwarteng’s mini-Budget which abolished the top income tax rate that people earning more than £150,000 paid 45 pence in the pound.

The chancellor also announced a 1 pence cut in key interest rates from April, but economists have said the measures he outlined last week will benefit the better than the poor.

Ms Rayner told deputies the government was “filling the pockets of oil and gas managers”.

“(They) enrich bankers while families starve,” she added.

‘Attacks on our most fundamental rights. Rest assured – they find out the most basic things we expect: decent work, fair wages. The foundations of family life.

Conference, as long as I have breath in my body, I will defend those rights – including the right to strike.

“And when we are in power, we will repeal all the anti-workers and anti-union laws that this conservative government has enacted. Everything.’

Ms Rayner said Labor would introduce a ‘decent work’ standard to improve workers’ working conditions, alongside plans to review government procurement and outsourcing.

If in power, the party would oversee the “biggest wave of insourcing in a generation” and give the self-employed the right to a written contract and “timely” payment.

A ‘gold standard of fair work’ will support employers who offer a certain standard of conditions and support a new ‘fair work code’ for the public sector, which guarantees fair conditions, job security, welfare, good training, rights at work and access to unions ‘, she said. said.

Ms Rayner, also Labor shadow secretary of state for the future of work, said the changes show the party not only has a vision, but also a plan, saying she would “always be on the side of the working people”.

“The Tories have broken Britain, but together we will rebuild it,” she said.

On tenders, Ms Rayner said a value-for-money guarantee would ensure that every cent of taxpayers’ money delivers the best possible value to the public.

Ms Rayner vowed to “turn the Tory purchasing racket on its head” and said the party’s five-point plan would reward companies that “pay their taxes and their employees correctly.”

Labor would give small businesses a “level playing field” in winning government contracts, she said, pledging to “reduce bureaucracy and streamline the bidding process, giving small businesses a real opportunity.”

‘It will no longer be just the gigantic companies with the brightest brochure that win. Everyone gets a fair chance,” she said.

Ms Rayner said Labor would raise standards by ‘reclaiming the public’s money from those who fail to deliver for taxpayers’, saying that ‘eliminating failed providers’ would ensure that failure would not be rewarded, with the emphasis on money lost to unusable personal protective equipment.

And she announced plans for a “public dashboard of government contracts,” saying there would be “no hiding place for cronies and no corner for corruption.”

The dashboard is inspired by Ukraine’s anti-corruption blueprint, which reads: ‘Even under attack from Russia, they are honest about how they spend public money – so what’s the Tories’ excuse?’

On labor rights, Ms Rayner announced a ‘fair work standard’, adding: ‘It will support a new code of fair work for the public sector, covering fair conditions, job security, welfare, good education, rights at work and guarantees access to trade unions.

We will also create a gold standard of fair work to defend the very best employers, and a Labor government will also be on the side of the self-employed.

“We will give real freelancers the right to a written contract and timely payment according to the law, so that they are not left out and chasing invoices.

“Because our standard of fair work will raise the standard for everyone.”

She also told the conference, “We will oversee the largest wave of insourcing for a generation.”

“The Tories have become too dependent on giving away our public services cheaply, and now we’re all paying the price,” she said, adding that under Labor “before any service is outsourced, government agencies must demonstrate that the work couldn’t be done better.” House’.

She added: “We will reinstate and strengthen the Two-Tier Code, created by the last Labor government and abolished by the Tories, to end the scandal of outsourced workers getting second-class wages and working conditions.” .’

She also warned that under Liz Truss, the Tories “stand for vested interests” and “come after the most basic things we expect — decent work, fair wages, the foundations of family life.”

“As long as I have breath in my body, I will defend those rights, including the right to strike.

“And when we are in power, we will repeal the anti-worker and anti-union laws enacted by this conservative government. Everything.’