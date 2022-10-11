Angela Lansbury dies aged 96

<!–

Angela Lansbury has died, aged 96.

The actress, famous for her iconic roles in Murder, She Wrote and Beauty and the Beast, died peacefully at her home in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

A statement from her family read: ‘The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are saddened to announce that their mother passed away peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 01:30 today, Tuesday 11 October 2022, just five days away from her 97th birthday.’

Tragic loss: Angela Lansbury has died aged 96

Lansbury was best known for her portrayal of mystery writer and amateur detective Jessica Fletcher in the popular American crime drama series Murder She Wrote, which ran for 12 seasons from 1984-1996.

For her role on the show, Lansbury was nominated for ten Golden Globes, winning four along with nominations for 12 Emmy Awards, giving her the record for most Golden Globe nominations and wins for Best Actress in a Television Drama Series and the most Emmys. nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

The series received three Emmy nominations for Outstanding Drama Series, as well as six Golden Globe nominations in the same category, with two major wins.