Angela Borges: How to meal prep for your week in 30 minutes

A weight loss nutritionist and meal prep expert has shared the 30-minute weekly prep method she swears by.

Angela Borges, an Australian nutritionist, often shares her simple meal recipes for busy and professional women, and her best recipes include: a truffle burger bowl, perinaise tuna rice, apple pie oats and a cheese and fruit snack.

The nutritionist who runs The healthy diaryis on a mission to create nutritious and balanced recipes to help busy women eat healthier in a more sustainable and ‘long-lasting’ way.

The 30-minute meal prep is “easy, easy-squeezed lemon,” according to Angela, who shared her method TikTok.

“Today I’m going to show you the meals that I prepare for the week in just 30 minutes,” she said.

For breakfast, Angela prepared apple pie oats, which call for oats, sliced ​​apple, milk and cinnamon.

Here’s how to do a 30-minute meal prep Breakfast: Apple pie porridge Ingredients: Oats, milk, apple slices and cinnamon Lunch: Truffle burger bowl Ingredients: Lettuce, cherry tomato, onion, grated cheese, burger, truffle mayo, croutons Dinner: Perinaise tuna dish Ingredients: Siracha rice, canned tuna, salad mix, perinaise Snacks: Cheese, crackers and fruit

Angela made a truffle burger bowl with lettuce, cherry tomato, onion, grated cheese, burger, truffle mayo and croutons for lunch, and for the evening the nutritionist made a tuna perinaise bowl, her ‘absolute favorite meal’.

“You don’t need to prepare anything, just have your ingredients ready,” she said.

The perinaise tuna bowl contains siracha rice, canned tuna, salad mix and perinaise sauce – Peri-peri mayo.

The Australian-based nutritionist designed her meal prep around her busy lifestyle and believes it will suit other professional women

Tips for preparing meals * The biggest mistake people make is trying to prepare every meal * For those who are new to cooking, start by preparing the meal that you find the most difficult to make *Lock in a time for preparation and stick to it, then leave the kitchen

Food Storage Hacks * Store cut vegetables in water and wash berries with white vinegar *Separate liquid dressings from lettuce leaves to prevent the leaves from getting too wet and soggy * Store lettuce in water to extend its life on a Sunday

Angela prepared several snacks including brie cheese, crackers, blueberries and mango.

The nutritionist has shared other 30-minute meal prep plans, including Mexican Caesar salad for lunch and chicken and pasta and feta salad for dinner.

Apple pie oats are a daily staple for Angela, and she prepared and on-the-go snacks such as oranges and protein bars.