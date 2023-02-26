Angela Bassett, ‘Wakanda Forever,’ ‘Abbott Elementary’ top NAACP Image Awards

Angela Bassett won Entertainer of the Year at Saturday’s NAACP Image Awards on a night when she also took home an acting trophy for the television series “9-1-1.”

The Bassett-led Marvel superhero sequel “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” won Best Picture at the ceremony, which was broadcast live on BET from Pasadena.

Viola Davis won the Best Actress award for the action epic ‘The Woman King’, a project she fronted and starred in. Will Smith won the award for the slavery drama “Emancipation,” his first release since last year’s Academy Awards, where he punched comedian Chris Rock on stage. before winning his first Best Actor trophy.

“I never don’t want to be brave enough as a woman, as a black woman, as an artist,” Davis said, referring to a quote from her character in the film, which she called her magnum opus. “I thank everyone involved in ‘The Woman King,’ because that was just nothing but high-octane bravery.”

“Abbott Elementary” won for Outstanding Comedy Series. Creator and series star Quinta Brunson invited her co-stars to the stage, praising shows as “black-ish” for paving the way for her series.

The 54th NAACP Image Awards were presented Saturday in Pasadena with Queen Latifah as host. Serena Williams received the Jackie Robinson Sports award, which recognizes individuals in sports for high achievement in athletics along with their commitment to social justice, civil rights and civic engagement.

The ceremony, which honors entertainers, athletes and writers of color, included special honorees Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union and civil rights attorney Ben Crump.

Here is the full list of winners:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Angela Basset

SOCIAL MEDIA PERSONALITY

@KevOnStage – Kevin Fredericks

Moving picture

Moving picture

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

Actor in a movie

Will Smith – “Emancipation” (Apple)

Actress in a movie

Viola Davis – “The Woman King” (Sony Pictures release)

Supporting role in a movie

Tenoch Huerta – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

Supporting role in a movie

Angela Bassett – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

Independent movie

“The Inspectorate” (A24)

International movie

“Bantú Mama” (ARRAY)

Breakthrough performance in a movie

Jalyn Hall – “Till” (United Artists Release/Orion Pictures)

Ensemble cast in a movie

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

Animated movie

“Wendell & Wild” (Netflix)

Character voice over performance – film

Keke Palmer – “Lightyear” (Walt Disney Studios)

Short form (live action)

“Dear Mum…” (Film Independent)

Short form (animated)

“More Than I Want to Remember” (MTV Entertainment Studios)

Pioneering Creative (film)

Ericka Nicole Malone – “Remember Me: The Story of Mahalia Jackson” (Hulu)

Documentary

documentary)

“Civil” (Netflix)

Documentary (television)

“Everything Turns All White” (Showtime)

Television + streaming

Comedy series

“Abbott Elementary School” (ABC)

Actor in a comedy series

Cedric the Entertainer – “The Neighborhood” (CBS)

Actress in a comedy series

Quinta Brunson – “Abbott Elementary School” (ABC)

Supporting role in a comedy series

Tyler James Williams – “Abbott Elementary School” (ABC)

Supporting role in a comedy series

Janelle James – “Abbott Elementary School” (ABC)

Drama series

“P Valley” (Starz)

Actor in a drama series

Nicco Annan – “P Valley” (Starz)

Actress in a drama series

Angela Bassett – “9-1-1” (FOX)

Supporting role in a drama series

Cliff “Method Man” Smith – “Power Book II: Spirit” (Starz)

Supporting role in a drama series

Loretta Devine – “P Valley” (Starz)

Television movie, limited series or dramatic special

“The Best Man: The Final Chapters” (Peacock)

Actor in a made-for-television movie, limited series, or dramatic special

Morris Chestnut – “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” (Peacock)

Actress in a made-for-TV movie, limited series, or dramatic special

Niecy Nash-Betts – “Dahmer – Monster: The Story of Jeffrey Dahmer” (Netflix)

News/Information (series or special)

ABC News 20/20 Michelle Obama: The Light We Carry, a conversation with Robin Roberts (ABC)

Talk series

Sherri (syndicated)

Reality program, reality competition or game show (series)

Lizzo’s Watch out for the Big Grrrls (Amazon Studios)

Variety show (series or special)

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

Children’s program

“Tab Time” (YouTube Originals)

Performance by a Youth (series, special, television movie or limited series)

Ja’Siah Young – “Raising Dion” (Netflix)

Present a talk or news/information (series or special) – Individual or Ensemble

Jennifer Hudson – “The Jennifer Hudson Show” (Syndicated)

Host in a reality/reality competition, game show or variety show (series or special) – Individual or Ensemble

Tabitha Brown – “Tab Time” (YouTube Originals)

Guest appearance

Glynn Turman – “Queen Sugar” (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Animated series

“The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” (Disney+)

Character voice-over performance (television)

Kyla Pratt – “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” (Disney+)

Short Form Series – Comedy or Drama

“Between the Scenes – The Daily Show” (Comedy Central)

Short Form Series – Reality/Non-Fiction

“Bold Simone Biles” (Snap)

Pioneering Creative (Television)

Quinta Brunson – “Abbott Elementary School” (ABC)

Supporting role in a television movie, limited series or dramatic special

Keith David – “From Scratch” (Netflix)

Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

Nia Long – “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” (Peacock)

Intake

New artist

Coco Jones – “ICU” (Def Jam recordings)

Male artist

Chris Brown – “Breezy” (Deluxe) (RCA Records/Chris Brown Entertainment)

Female artist

Beyoncé – “Renaissance” (Columbia Records/Parkwood Entertainment)

Gospel/Christian album

“Kingdom Book One” – Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin (Tribl Records, Fo Yo Soul Recordings and RCA Inspiration)

International song

“No Woman No Cry” – Tems (Def Jam Recordings)

Music Video/Visual Album

“Lift Me Up” – Rihanna (Roc Nation/Def Jam Recordings)

Album

“Renaissance” – Beyoncé (Parkwood/Columbia Records)

Soundtrack/Compilation Album

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music by and inspired by” – Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis and Dave Jordan (Def Jam Recordings/Hollywood Records)

Gospel/Christian song

“Positive” – ​​Erica Campbell (My Block Inc.)

Jazz album – Instrumental

“JID014 (Jazz Is Dead)” – Henry Franklin, Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Adrian Younge

Jazz Album – Vocal

“The Evening: Live at Apparatus” – The Baylor Project (Be a Light)

Soul/R&B song

“Cuff It” – Beyoncé (Columbia Record/Parkwood Entertainment)

Hip hop/rap song

“Hotel Lobby” – Quavo, Takeoff (Motown Records/Quality Control Music)

Duo, group or collaboration (traditional)

Silk Sonic – “Love’s Train” (Atlantic Records)

Duo, group or collaboration (contemporary)

Chris Brown feat. Wizkid – “Call Me Every Day” (RCA Records/Chris Brown Entertainment)

Literary

Literary work – Fiction

“Take My Hand” – Dolen Perkins-Valdez (Penguin Random House)

Literary work – Non-fiction

“Find Me” – Viola Davis (HarperCollins Publisher)

Literary work – Debut author

“Illustrated Black History: Honoring the Iconic and the Unseen” – George McCalman (HarperCollins Publishers)

Literary work – Biography/autobiography

“Scenes From My Life” – Michael K. Williams, Jon Sternfeld (Penguin Random House)

Literary work – Instructive

“Black Joy: Stories of Resistance, Resilience and Recovery” – Tracey Lewis-Giggetts (Gallery/Simon and Schuster)

Literary work – Poetry

“To the Realization of Perfect Helplessness” – Robin Coste Lewis (Alfred A. Knopf)

Literary work – Children

“Stacey’s Remarkable Books” – Stacey Abrams, Kitt Thomas (HarperCollins – Balzer + Bray)

Literary work – Youth/teenagers

“Cookies & Milk” – Shawn Amos (little brown books for young readers)

To write

Write in a comedy series

Brittani Nichols – “Abbott Elementary” – “Student Transfer” (ABC)

Write in a drama series

Marissa Jo Cerar – “Women of the Movement” – “Episode 101” (ABC)

Write in a TV movie or special

Scott Mescudi (Story by), Ian Edelman, Maurice Williams – “Entergalactic” (Netflix)

Writing in a movie

Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

Direction

Directing a Comedy Series

Angela Barnes – “Atlanta” – “The homeliest little horse” (FX)

Directing in a drama series

Giancarlo Esposito – “Better Call Saul” – “Axe and Grind” (AMC)

Directing in a TV movie or special

Anton Cropper – “Fantasy Football”l (Paramount+)

Directing in a movie

Gina Prince-Bythewood – “The Woman King” (Sony Pictures Release)

Directing in a documentary (television or film)

Reginald Hudlin – “Sidney” (Apple TV+)

podcast

News and information

“Beyond the Scenes – The Daily Show” (Central Productions, LLC)

Lifestyle / Self-help

“Black Girl Therapy” (Black Girl Therapy)

Society and Culture

“LeVar Burton Reads” (SiriusXM’s Stitcher Studios)

Arts and Entertainment

“Two Funny Mamas” (Mocha Podcasts Network)

Costume design, make-up and hair styling

Costume design (television or film)

Ruth Carter – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

Makeup (television or film)

Debi Young, Sandra Linn, Ngozi Olandu Young, Gina Bateman – “We Own This Town” (HBO Max)

Hair styling (television or film)

Camille Friend – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)