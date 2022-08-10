Angel shot: Bartenders reveal secret drink order that serves as an SOS when you’re feeling unsafe

There’s now a secret drink you can order while in a bar to warn bartenders that you feel unsafe and need help.

The discreet drink order, known as the “angel shot,” has become a viral sensation of late – with bartenders and users alike sharing the meaning behind the potentially life-saving codeword to TikTok.

The secret code used to signal for help has been explained in many viral videos and some users have even described the different ways to order the “drink” depending on the severity of the situation.

Many creators, who also serve as bartenders, such as Benjamin Smith, have taken to social media to explain the meaning and show the different ways to order an “angel shot.”

Benjamin Smith, a maker and bartender from Los Angeles, California, went viral TikTok after reenacting a customer who ordered an angel shot.

The potion can potentially save a life and can be ordered in three different ways, depending on the severity of the situation.

The first is an angel shot with lime, which informs bartenders and staff that the situation is serious and they should call the police.

An angel shot neat is the second way to order the drink, meaning you need security or a bartender to take you to your car.

And the last way to order the drink is to ask for an angel shot on the rocks or with ice, which tells bartenders to order an Uber, Lyft, or taxi for you.

In his video, which garnered more than 11.3 million views, the bartender explained, “An angel shot is key.

“It could save you or your best friend’s life, so it’s something we should all know.”

He described the three different ways to order the drink and what they all mean.

And while most videos focus on spreading awareness about the drink order, allowing someone to let staff know they feel unsafe without drawing too much attention, others have clarified the situation by creating “meme” videos.

Some creators have made fun of the trend by reenacting the interaction between a customer and a bartender and then pulling out a baseball bat or toy gun after hearing the drink order.

Following the viral trend, bars around the world started putting up signs in the ladies’ room explaining how to ask for help by ordering the “angel shot.”

A sign was seen at a Hooters in South Africa and it read, ‘Isn’t your Tinder of Plenty or Fish date who they said they were on their profile?

‘Do you feel unsafe, or even a little weird? We are here to help. Just go to the bar and order an angel shot.’

The board explains the different ways to order an angel shot, depending on the help you need.

Many on social media have urged those who order to show the meaning on their phone or ask the bartender to look it up

And while the intent of the trend is to raise awareness, some makers, such as bartender Michelle Kimball, of North Carolina, said the drink was becoming too “familiar.”

The angel shot is the result of the ‘ask for Angela’ campaign, which started in 2016 in Lincolnshire, UK.

In the wake of the #Me too movement, awareness about sexual assault was at an all-time high, so Lincolnshire County Council developed the ‘demand for Angela’ campaign.

Many bars and restaurants started implementing the ‘ask for Angela’ campaign, which aimed to prevent sexual violence and encourage those who felt unsafe to ‘ask for Angela’.

When the staff received the request, they discreetly helped the customer exit the bar or restaurant and called the police if necessary.

The ‘ask for Angela’ campaign that became popular in Europe has led the US to develop its own version known as the ‘angel shot’.

Since there are no requirements for bar or restaurant staff to know what the secret drink order means, many on social media have urged those who order to show the meaning on their phone or ask the bartender to look it up.

And while the intent of the trend is to raise awareness, some makers — such as bartender Michelle Kimball of Charlotte, North Carolina — said the drink was becoming too “famous.”

In a comment video to a user who asked if anyone had ever ordered an angel shot from her, angela said, “No, I’ve never had anyone order an angel shot from me and I hope no one ever has to.”

She added: “Frankly, the whole point of an angel shot is to discreetly ask the bartender for help.

“We’ve released so much about it and made it known so much that if someone asks me about it, the person next to them, who they’re asking for help, will know what it is.”

And while a few users have expressed concern about the trend revealing the truth about the angel shot, many have thanked the creators for spreading awareness.

Another Twitter user agreed, commenting: “TikTok and Instagram have really turned the angel shot into a romanticized trope plot and now a real system that women can use to escape violence is just s*** * and giggles for drama kids on the internet. I hate it here .’

Another TikTok user added, “My concern is how many abusers see this, so things like this won’t work for those who are being abused now.”

‘I love this! Just learned this now. Thanks,” said one user.

Another user added: ‘An angel shot with lime saved my life. Thanks for posting this!’

‘Thank you for educating me. I literally had no idea what that meant,” one user wrote.

One bartender even intervened and commented, “Bartender for years. Glad it’s there. I’ve had to stop and remove people for putting powders in girl’s drinks.’

Another user added: ‘Thank you so much for these videos!!! I send them to my daughters and nieces and they send them to their friends! You are great!’