Angel Reese wows fans with a remarkable and-one shot… but it’s a tough night for the Chicago Sky as the WNBA returns to action post-Olympics

The return of WNBA action means the return of two incredibly talented rookies to the court in their heated rivalry.

While Caitlin Clark still has to wait a day before returning to the court, Angel Reese returned to action on Thursday when her Chicago Sky took on the Phoenix Mercury.

Early in the first quarter, with Chicago already down 15-2, Reese made a highlight-reel play that heralded his return to action.

Guard Lindsay Allen threw a high pass toward Reese that the former LSU Tiger caught in the air before quickly putting it away and then drawing a foul after being shoved by Natasha Cloud.

Reese made the plus-one free throw to cut Chicago’s deficit to ten with plenty of time remaining in the quarter.

Angel Reese took this tough shot and made it even though he was fouled early against Phoenix

Reese has been in a tight battle for WNBA Rookie of the Year honors with Clark and has all the accolades to back up that recognition.

He has a double-double average with 13.5 points and a mark of 11.9 rebounds per game, the second best in the league.

But Clark is right there with her in terms of honor, averaging 17.1 points per game (14th in the league) and dishing out a league-best 8.2 assists.

