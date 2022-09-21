Ange Postecoglou’s Celtic FC to play in Sydney versus A-League teams and Premier League’s Everton

Matches at Allianz Stadium, Accor Stadium and CommBank from 17 November

The Hoops will play in tournaments with Everton, Sydney FC and Wanderers

eltics Ange Postecoglou flew from Scotland to promote the Sydney Super Cup

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has gone above and beyond, flying from Scotland to Australia to promote his side’s appearance at the inaugural Sydney Super Cup in November.

The former Socceroos boss was on hand on Tuesday to host the four-team tournament, which will also feature English Premier League outfit Everton and A-League sides Sydney FC and Western Sydney Wanderers.

The Blues have replaced Celtic’s bitter rivals Rangers, who controversially pulled out of the tournament.

Postecoglou, 57, used the current international break to celebrate what has been called his ‘homecoming’.

He spoke of his ‘great pride’ to be in familiar surroundings with the Hoops set to play the Sky Blues at the Allianz Stadium on November 17 before backing Frank Lampard’s Everton at the Accor Stadium on November 20.

Mark Rudan’s Wanderers will be Everton’s second game in the port city at Commbank Stadium in Parramatta three days later.

“We have a big contingent of (Celtic) supporters and it’s very humbling for me to know that an Australian manager is in charge of the club,” Postecoglou told 10 News.

– Playing great Premier League opposition will be fantastic and such a big club in Everton will be a wonderful experience.

‘Everyone knows how closely the EPL is followed in Australia, everyone is excited about the opportunity.’

Socceroos great Harry Kewell – part of Postecoglou’s coaching staff at Celtic Park – also took the opportunity to return home after growing up in Sydney’s west.

He is loving life with the Scottish champions and counting down the days to the Sydney Super Cup.

“Everyone has embraced me at the club from day one,” said the former Leeds and Liverpool winger.

‘As soon as Ange called me, I was all in.

“Being back in my home town is also very exciting, I grew up a short distance from the Accor Stadium, it’s always good to go back there.

– Everton are a special team, it will be a privilege to play against them.

“Both teams will be looking to show what they can do with the ball…it will be a great spectacle for the fans.”

The Sydney Super Cup will be a bi-annual event featuring Europe’s top football teams in NSW every two years, Destination NSW announced.