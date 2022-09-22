Ange Postecoglou opens up on rumours he’s being headhunted for a Premier League job Celtic Leicester

Ange Postecoglou has addressed rumors linking him with a move to the Premier League, insisting he is very happy where he is and ‘living the dream’ as manager of Scotting Premier League champions Celtic.

The former Socceroos boss is back to promote the Sydney Super Cup tournament, which will feature Celtic, Premier League side Everton and A-League sides Sydney FC and Western Sydney Wanderers.

The 57-year-old has worked wonders at Celtic, leading the team to a league title, a League Cup crown and qualification for the Champions League in his first season.

The former Socceroos boss’ impressive results have led to strong interest from Premier League clubs – with the Aussie rumored to be next in line for the top job at Brighton when it becomes available.

Postecoglou has also been reported as a target for struggling Leicester City in recent weeks, but he poured cold water on both those reports while in Sydney.

“Don’t read too much into it,” Postecoglou told The Project. ’12 months ago I was favored to receive the sack before Christmas.

‘I’m really happy where I am – it’s a huge football club. We play in front of 60,000 people every week. We have the opportunity to win trophies – to win the Champions League.

‘I’m loving it at the moment. I’m living the dream. I’m exactly where I want to be and I’m looking forward to bringing more success to the club.’

Postecoglou made similar comments on the Today show, joking about the ‘real’ reason he was in Australia.

‘I’m enjoying where I am right now. I’ve only been there a year. We had great success last year, but there are still plenty of challenges ahead,” he said.

“We lost our last game and I had to get out of the country and come halfway around the world to avoid the investigation,” he said, referring to his side’s 2-0 loss to St Mirren.

Postecoglou is back down under to promote the Sydney Super Cup tournament, which will feature Celtic, Everton and A-League sides Sydney FC and Western Sydney Wanderers

Postecoglou is looking forward to bringing Celtic to Australia in November in the club’s first visit down under since 2011.

‘We have a large contingent of [Celtic] supporters down under and knowing an Australian manager is in charge [of the club] is very humbling for me,’ Postecoglou told 10 News.

– Playing great Premier League opposition will be fantastic and such a big club in Everton will be a wonderful experience.

‘Everyone knows how closely the EPL is followed in Australia, everyone is excited about the opportunity.’