Anesthesiologist is criminally investigated and suspended for ‘tampering with IV bags’

Authorities say that Dr. Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz Jr. Tampered With IV Bags At Surgicare North Dallas, Leading To Doctor’s Death

A Texas doctor has had his license revoked and is under criminal investigation after evidence emerged that he had tampered with IV bags in his clinic, leading to the death of an anesthesiologist and the near-death of a patient.

Authorities said images showed Dr. Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz Jr. – an anesthesiologist at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas – tampered with IV bags, and found that the bags had small holes in them and contained an anesthetic that was lethal if taken intravenously.

Ortiz was seen on surveillance footage depositing some IV bags in a warmer in the hall outside the operating rooms. Investigators found that when he put a bag in the warmer, a patient would develop serious complications soon after,” according to a Texas Medical Board report.

‘When the infusion bags were inspected, small holes were found in the plastic film around the bags. Tests on the bags showed that they contained the local anesthetic bupivacaine, but were not labeled as such, according to the board.

On Friday evening, Ortiz . told CBS 11 he didn’t know he was under investigation. He insisted he was innocent and said, “I’m just devastated.”

Ortiz’s withdrawal comes after the Dallas Police Department opened an investigation into Dr. Melanie Kaspar, 55, an anesthesiologist at Surgicare North Dallas, who died of cardiac arrest in June, minutes after giving herself an IV bag she’d brought home from work. A toxicology report found that her body contained the same drug in the IV bags Ortiz treated.

Surgicare North Dallas has ceased operations in recent weeks after the discovery of an IV bag that “appeared to have been compromised,” the facility said in a statement.

The medical board report found that the IV bag that killed Kaspar was one that had been treated by Ortiz.

“On June 21, 2022, a fellow physician from the Surgicare facility took one of the IV bags home when she was sick to rehydrate,” it read, “When she put the IV in at home, she was given an almost immediate delivery had a heart attack and died.’

The board also noted that Ortiz’s tampering appeared to be responsible for an incident two months later when an 18-year-old boy nearly died after being connected to an IV during routine surgery.

Tests were also performed on the remaining contents of an IV bag given to an otherwise healthy patient who had a heart attack during routine surgery. The tests indicated that the IV fluid contained drugs that could and would be fatal if given intravenously,” the report said.

The boy was rushed to intensive care after suffering a massive spike in his blood pressure during surgery. He was placed on a ventilator for a week before being discharged from the hospital.

Ortiz graduated from the University of Texas Medical Branch School of Medicine in 1989 and completed his residency in anesthesiology in 1993. It is unclear how long he had been with Surgicare North Dallas.

The Medical Council described Ortiz as a “continuing threat to the public good.”

‘Dr. Ortiz was part of an ongoing criminal investigation into serious cardiac complications and the death of one patient in connection with Ortiz’s presence at the Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas facility from May to September 2022,” the report said.

The hospital could not be reached for comment when contacted by DailyMail.com.

The company that owns the surgery facility, Baylor Scott and White, was also not reachable, but said earlier in a statement that it was working with the investigation.

“We remain focused on assisting researchers,” the statement said. “There is nothing more important than the safety and well-being of our patients.”

An obituary for Kaspar described her as a “loving” person who has always lived to the fullest.

“No words can adequately capture Mel. She was a whirling dervish and didn’t do anything half-measure,” the obituary read.

“Melanie was a woman of integrity and honor. She was sincere and unabashedly herself. She had a style all her own.’

Numerous testimonials on another obituary described her as a dedicated and caring physician who always knew how to put patients at ease.

‘She was a very compassionate anesthesiologist and collaborator,’ wrote a former colleague, ‘She loved her job and touched so many lives during her time in the operating room.