Andy Peng reveals how he works just two hours a day and earns six figures

A TikTok star has revealed how he makes more money than a doctor – despite sleeping in and working just two hours a day.

Andy Peng, who is referred to as Andy the Sk on social media, has amassed more than 4.6 million followers on TikTok thanks to his outrageous jokes.

In an exclusive interview with Daily Mail Australia, the 21-year-old Sydney star revealed how he left university to pursue a career as an influencer full-time, which all started when he was “messing around and making videos” while bored during the studying. for his HSC exams.

Since gaining a following, he has traveled all over the world – including to London, Amsterdam, Lisbon, Mykonos and Los Angeles. He even got the chance to go to Bali with Jason Derulo to make content, but ultimately turned it down due to scheduling commitments.

“I was in Year 12 studying for my HSC exams, and I was really bored, so I started making fun of people in the library and filming it,” he said.

“It just started for fun, all my classmates liked it. Then I went to uni and started taking TikTok more seriously.’

The star, 21, from Sydney (pictured in London), exclusive to Daily Mail Australia, revealed how he left university to pursue a career as an influencer full-time

Gaining a following quickly but ‘organically’, he soon saw his numbers skyrocket, leading him to make the difficult decision to drop out of college for his business degree – disappointing his parents.

At just 19 years old, he also left his part-time job in real estate and moved from his family’s home to some influencer friends.

“They didn’t take it very well. We had a big fight,” he said.

“They tried to convince me not to, but I had a gut feeling and had to run with it.

“They sort of get it now.”

He now makes six figures working just a few hours a day and filming content three or four days a week.

Andy sleeps most days, relaxes with friends, goes to the gym, plays basketball before editing clips and scheduling for about two hours.

“Sometimes it’s good, but it can be stressful and stuff,” he said.

After moving out of his parents’ house, he stayed in several AirBnBs for about three weeks at a time.

He also went to Melbourne for three months before moving to the Gold Coast to avoid lockdowns.

But he eventually moved back to Sydney to get an apartment in the suburb of Zetland, where he remained cooped up for 106 days in 2021.

During that time, he was invited to join Wave House, the UK’s largest influencer house, where a group of twentysomethings live in a $9 million mansion in the British countryside and create and share content together.

Unfortunately, due to strict lockdown laws at the time, he was unable to travel.

But the setback doesn’t seem to have stopped him, with nearly 100 million likes for his videos.

Most of his clips show him brazenly approaching seemingly strangers by asking them trick questions, cheekily asking for their number, or making fun of his friends.

In one of his most popular videos, he approaches people sitting on public benches and tells them, “Excuse me, I was sitting there.”

In another story, he approaches employees of a McDonald’s to tell them that he ordered a small fries but got a raw potato, while many clips show him getting free samples for food vendors before running off.

Despite reaching a major career milestone at a young age, Andy hopes to keep growing and aims to reach 10 million followers by the end of next year.

“I see that social media is still a baby. We are still in the early days.

“There is no maker fund in Australia yet, so all the money I have comes from brand deals.

“I can do TikTok for many years to come. I started in 2020, which was probably a year late. I would have grown more if I had been before.

“The pandemic helped because everyone was on their phones at home. But it also got harder as we posted more people. Back then I was posting three times a day.

“It’s much harder and slower now. It is now much more saturated. But 10 million is definitely the target.’

Even though he has a laid-back approach and refuses to schedule his lifestyle, the star certainly knows how to boost his profile and will always post videos at midnight to make sure it’s prime time for his US-based audience .