Andy Murray loses to Alex de Minaur despite having former rival Novak Djokovic offering advice

Andy Murray was finally back at London’s O2 Arena last night, long after his career probably reached its peak.

At the end of 2016, he beat Novak Djokovic here to end the year as No. 1, in what turned out to be the high-water mark.

Many physical matches later, he returned to the undercard for Roger Federer’s farewell, finding himself defeated 5–7, 6–3, 10–7 in the Laver Cup by Alex de Minaur.

Andy Murray was defeated by Alex de Minaur in the Laver Cup at the O2 Arena in London

The venue was also the site of Murray’s biggest career triumph when he dethroned Djokovic back in 2016

The speedy Australian’s victory put a first point on the board for Team World against Team Europe, making it 2-1 ahead of what was unusually a doubles match in the main event role.

It is the 35-year-old Scot’s first outing in this semi-serious challenge match, a selection that had the distinct appearance of being, through his appeal to the public, rather on merit – as it once would have been.

Murray has experienced almost everything in the game, but never before will he have had Novak Djokovic come up to him at transitions to offer advice.

Early last night he reminded him that he had better shots than De Minaur and to focus on that. It was certainly to Murray’s advantage, for he could not match the movement of the Australian, who is among the fastest players on tour.

The question for Murray was another court with the slow speed of death and trying to penetrate it. After 82 minutes of hard hitting, he finally pulled a double fault to take the opening set.

The Laver Cup also saw Roger Federer bow out with a round of doubles alongside Rafael Nadal after a legendary career in the sport

All the while, the behind-the-scenes video footage, a clever innovation of this event, showed Federer and Rafa Nadal watching in the team room.

There was nothing smooth about the pitch surface which the Scot struggled to hit through. When it came to the decisive tiebreak, the Australian almost kept his nose in front, to the delight of his animated teammates on the leather sofa on the court.

There may also have been joy among the capacity crowd, who will have been worried about catching their last train home as another tennis match stretched into the evening.

Through De Minaur, a year ago Team World had managed to equalize their entire record of this competition when they were beaten 14-1 by the Europeans, who have not lost this match in four previous editions.

Earlier, Casper Ruud had been pushed close in a decisive tiebreak by American Jack Sock, in the team more for his doubles prowess. After that, Stefanos Tsitsipas seemed to underline the overall gulf between the two teams as he allowed Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman just three games.