Andy Murray hopes for a ‘special’ final chance to play alongside Roger Federer at the Laver Cup

Andy Murray hopes he will get one last chance to play with Roger Federer at the Laver Cup next week.

Federer will make his final appearance of his professional career at the Ryder Cup-style event he devised, which pits Europe against the rest of the world, at the O2 arena in London.

Federer, Murray, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are all part of the European squad in what will now be a celebration of Federer’s illustrious career.

Murray, who is six years younger than the Swiss, has played against him 25 times, with their first meeting in 2005.

Their most famous matches were in 2012, when Murray lost to Federer in tears in the Wimbledon final before beating him to Olympic gold at Center Court, while also playing finals at the Australian and US Open, both won by Federer.

Murray said: ‘Obviously he was a great player. I was lucky enough to compete against him in some of the biggest matches, in the biggest tournaments, on the biggest stages in our sport.

“I probably didn’t appreciate it much at the time, but now, looking back, it’s pretty amazing. It is unbelievable what he has achieved and also what Rafa and Novak have done.

“It’s a sad, sad day for the sport. Incredible career, the longevity he has had. What he did (at the 2017 Australian Open) when he came back from knee surgery and all that was unbelievable.

“The way he played the game, behaved himself and all those things, I think all the players respected him for that. I’ll be sure to talk more about it in the coming week with Laver Cup.

“I don’t know how much he will be able to play. I haven’t talked to him about that. Maybe I’ll get a chance to share a job with him in doubles or something like that. That would be very special.’

The Laver Cup should be a good boost for Murray after the disappointment over the early departure from the Davis Cup in Glasgow.

Leon Smith’s side preferred to get through their four-man group, especially with home field advantage at the Emirates Stadium, but defeats by the US on Wednesday and the Netherlands on Friday put an end to their hopes.

Both tires came down to a decisive double rubber and both times Murray and Joe Salisbury were defeated in close encounters.

Murray has been used to great nights in the Davis Cup for nearly two decades, but this was a bitter pill to swallow, and it’s ironic that the most disappointing campaign of Smith’s long tenure has come when he has the greatest strength in depth at its availability.

Murray wore the team in its splendor, of course, but with the move from five rubbers to three, it’s becoming increasingly clear that finding a strong doubles pair is a priority.

Great Britain has four players in the world’s top 50 in doubles, but none of them play together, leading to Neal Skupski remaining on the bench in third place in favor of Murray.

Whether the 35-year-old would have played had the draw not been on home soil in Glasgow is now a moot point, and Smith could single him out in Sunday’s game against Kazakhstan, which is a dead end with both . teams already eliminated.

It could turn out to be Murray’s last Davis Cup appearance, but he admitted it will be tough to stand up for.

“I haven’t met a player who loves playing dead rubbers and dead matches,” he said. “It’s hard to get motivated. Obviously the way we lost these two games makes that even more difficult.

“That brings the energy and passion I think from the fans and the players. I wish we were still alive on Sunday.’

Unless Britain gets another wildcard to the last 16 in next year’s competition, they will have to contest a play-off in early 2023, when 20-year-old Jack Draper could well be lining up for a debut .