Andy Murray claims he doesn’t DESERVE the big goodbye to outgoing legend Roger Federer

Sports
By Merry
‘I certainly won’t’: Andy Murray claims he doesn’t DESERVE the big goodbye to outgoing legend Roger Federer at the Laver Cup – as the Scot insists he’s not thinking of quitting because he ‘feels good against top players’ ‘

By Max Mathews for Mailonline

Published: 10:23, 26 Sep 2022 | Updated: 10:23, 26 Sep 2022

Andy Murray has said he doesn’t “deserve” tennis star Roger Federer’s lavish farewell.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner said goodbye to the sport in tears on Sunday in the Laver Cup ‘Europe vs Rest of World’ tournament, with the Scot teaming up with the Swiss in Team Europe.

And Murray admitted he’s “not thinking about retirement” at the moment, before insisting that his departure won’t be as ostentatious as Federer’s when he delivered a speech and received a standing ovation at the O2 Arena.

He said: ‘I certainly will not and do not deserve to have such a farewell.

“Roger earned that night and it was super special to have all those guys on the side of the track.

“I would probably announce when I’m going to play my last event, but I don’t know when that will be. I still play competitive tennis and I feel good physically against top players.’

Murray, who thought he might have to retire from tennis in 35 years due to a hip injury, was part of the European squad that lost the competition for the first time.

The 35-year-old and Matteo Berrettini lost in doubles on Sunday, while the World Team won 13-8 in London.

The annual three-day event the Laver Cup is described as Federer’s “brainchild” and was named in honor of Australian icon Rod Laver.

