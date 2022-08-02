Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu both taste defeat in the Citi Open first round

Andy Murray fought hard but lost to Mikeal Ymer 7-6 4-6 6-1 in his opening match at the Washington Citi Open, while compatriot Emma Raducanu lost her professional doubles debut.

Murray was the first to score points after an opening rally of 19 balls, but it was the 23-year-old Swede who broke the Scot’s serve and claimed the first game.

It was the start of a toe-to-toe encounter with Murray failing to convert four set points as the world No. 115 triumphed in a grueling 80-minute first set.

Elsewhere, Raducanu’s double debut ended in straight sets when Briton and fellow teenager Clara Tauson fell 6-4 6-1 to Romanian Monica Niculescu and Czech Lucie Hradecka in the opening round.

The defending US Open champion and her Danish counterpart, also 19, failed to accumulate points as they quickly lost the first game to their more experienced challengers.

Only ten minutes had passed before Niculescu and Hradecka made it three in a row before quickly winning a fourth. Raducanu and Tauson were finally able to grab the break to win game five, and seemed to settle into a more comfortable partnership as they claimed two at the trot.

But they were easily beaten by their opponents who claimed the first set on their third chance when Niculescu’s forehand shot past the outstretched racket of an unlucky Raducanu.

A better start to the second set saw Raducanu and Tauson level things by one game apiece before the superiority of their more experienced opponents soon became apparent. to end Raducanu’s first foray into the format.