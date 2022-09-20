Andy McBrine dropped from Ireland’s T20 World Cup squad; Simi Singh included

Ireland have dropped off-spinner Andy McBrine from their T20 World Cup squad and brought in Simi Singh in his place. While the rest of the 15-man squad carries a largely familiar look, there are also some new and inexperienced names.

These include opener Stephen Doheny, who is yet to play a T20I; pace-bowling all-rounder Fionn Hand, who made his T20I debut last month against Afghanistan; and medium-pace bowler Conor Olphert, who has only played two T20Is so far.

McBrine, who has featured in 32 T20Is, was left out of Ireland’s side after the first two matches of the five-match series against Afghanistan in August, which was the last time they played the format. He has conceded runs at an economy rate of 10.53 in his last seven T20Is and picked up just three wickets.

Ireland have lost ten – and won just three – of the last 13 T20Is they have played, including losing all five T20Is to India and New Zealand during their home summer. All three of those wins came against Afghanistan in a 3-2 series victory. After losing to Sri Lanka and Namibia in the qualifiers for the 2021 T20 World Cup, Ireland failed to make the main round last year.

This time, Ireland will play Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and Namibia in Group B of the qualifiers, with the top two teams – and two others from Group A – progressing to the main event.