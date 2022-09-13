Andy Lee says he ‘stalked’ girlfriend Rebecca Harding following their split

Andy Lee has revealed how he continued to haunt Rebecca Harding after their split, leading to a reconciliation.

The couple broke up in 2016 and the comedian, 41, told Hughesy, Ed. from 2DAY FM and Erin on the radio show on Tuesday that he found himself unable to let go.

“I stalked her quite a bit when we broke up. I was still in love with her,” he said on the breakfast show.

Andy Lee has revealed how he continued to haunt Rebecca Harding after their split, leading to a reconciliation. Both photographed in 2019

“It was complicated, she couldn’t really handle the lifestyle and she lost herself in the fact that people wanted pictures etc.

“She lost her resilience. So after that I always kept an eye out, both on Instagram and in real life, driving past her house.’

He continued, “I could see she was killing it, she had her shine back and I wondered if she saw anyone.

The couple broke up in 2016 and the 41-year-old comedian told 2DAY FM’s radio show Hughesy, Ed and Erin on Tuesday that he found he couldn’t let go. Pictured in 2015

“So I checked in with her sister to see if she was, and when her sister said no, I asked her for a drink. The rest is history.’

Andy and Rebecca, 30, got back together six months after their first breakup and have been fine ever since.

Rebecca, who met Andy while serving as a waitress in 2014, previously said she felt “insecure and miserable” being the partner of someone in the public eye.

“I stalked her quite a bit when we broke up. I was still in love with her,” he said on the breakfast show. “It was complicated, she couldn’t really handle the lifestyle, and she lost herself in the fact that people wanted pictures etc.” Pictured in 2018

‘I started my career and doubted myself and my abilities. Did I get this job because of who I’m dating?

“I would make friends and wonder if they really like me? I struggled,” she said Sydney Morning Herald.

Andy, who went public with Rebecca at the 2015 Australian Open, added: “It was a very sad, difficult time – and confrontational because I had to accept that what I do for a living has created the situation.

“She lost her resilience. So after that, I always kept an eye out… both on Instagram and in real life, driving past her house,” he added. Pictured in 2015

After Bec felt “enormous pressure” to date someone in public, the couple broke up for half a year in 2016.

However, they soon realized that they were meant to be apart during their time.

“I thought my grief would pass and move on with my life, but the feeling didn’t go away. When I still felt the same after six months, it was clear to me that I needed to see if she was interested,” Andy said.

“So I checked in with her sister to see if she was, and when her sister said no, I asked her for a drink. The rest is history,” the media personality explained. Pictured in 2018

Now the duo is in a better place than ever — even spending $8.5 million last November on a Hawthorn home they’re now renovating.

In August, they insisted they were happy with their relationship and were tired of answering questions about marriage and children.

‘Some people find those milestones’ [like marriage] super important in their lives. But they’re not for everyone,” Andy said Zodiac sign magazine.

Andy and Rebecca, 30, got back together six months after their first breakup and have been fine ever since. Recently Pictured

Rebecca added that they have already taken steps to show their commitment to each other and are currently taking things as they come.

“It’s really unfair and there’s other pressures to have kids too. And unfortunately for women, we have a bit of a ticking clock…” she said.

‘We really like where we are. We have bought a house. We have a dog and we have a few other projects as well.’