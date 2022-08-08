Andy Lee reveals real reason he is yet to ask his longtime girlfriend Rebecca Harding to marry him

He has been criticized for not proposing to his model girlfriend Rebecca Harding after seven years together.

And on Monday, Andy Lee revealed the real reason he has yet to get down on one knee.

When questioned by a possible engagement on KIIS FM is the Kyle and Jackie O Showthe 41-year-old comedian said comically, “I’m just waiting for Bec to do it.”

Andy Lee, 41, revealed the real reason he has yet to ask the question to his girlfriend of seven years Rebecca Harding during a radio interview on Monday

The radio and TV star joked that he gets “so upset” every time the couple leave and Bec doesn’t ask for his hand in marriage.

Host Jackie ‘O’ Henderson went on to ask if Bec would really do it.

When questioned about a possible engagement on KIIS FM’s Kyle and Jackie O Show, the 41-year-old comedian comically said, ‘I’ll just wait for Bec to do it’

“Maybe she will,” Andy said, before saying he wouldn’t like it if she were the one to ask, because “he’s a little old-fashioned about that.”

He went on to say that Bec was also “pretty old-fashioned,” meaning she’d wait for him to get on her knees and propose.

The Hundred Host then confessed that he likes to fool the paparazzi by getting on his knee and pretending to propose whenever he sees them.

The radio and TV star joked that he gets ‘so upset’ every time the couple leave and Bec doesn’t ask for his hand

Andy was recently trolled after the couple’s vacation in Greece last month.

Fans flooded his Instagram section with comments, asking why the radio star is taking so long to make the brunette beauty his wife.

“You must put a ring on her,” one wrote. “Bend the knee,” said another.

Andy was recently trolled after the couple’s vacation in Greece last month. Fans flooded his Instagram comment section asking why the radio star is taking so long to make the brunette beauty his wife

“Andy is going to propose to Bec during this trip,” another commented. “Where’s the ring?” one asked.

“Time to put a ring on it Andy,” said another.

Andy has previously indicated that he plans to marry Bec.

The couple met at a cafe where Bec was a waitress before Andy gave her his contact details.