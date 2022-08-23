Andy Lee reveals detail had to be Photoshopped out of magazine cover

<!–

Andy Lee has revealed that his recent cover shoot for Stellar magazine had to be digitally adapted because he had shingles.

The TV and radio host, 41, contracted the viral infection on the day of the photo shoot, which causes a sore, blistering and swelling.

The images had to be Photoshopped before publication to remove all traces of his swollen face, he said Carrie & Tommy on Tuesday.

“I had shingles. It mainly happens to old people, which worries me,” he said.

“It made my face bloated, so they had to photoshop my face for Stellar magazine, and hats off to them!”

“I was grateful they vented my face on the right side.”

Elsewhere during the interview, Andy admitted that his friends made fun of him for the outfits he wore for the photo shoot.

“It felt like dressing up for me,” he laughed. “I didn’t have much support from my friends in the line-up I was in.”

It comes after Andy tells Stellar that he and girlfriend Rebecca Harding are happy where their relationship is, and are tired of answering questions about marriage and children.

The comedian said that while perceived “milestones” like marriage are important to many people, “they aren’t for everyone.”

‘Some people find those milestones’ [like marriage] super important in their lives. But they’re not for everyone,’ he insisted.

Model Rebecca, 30, said they have already taken steps to show their commitment to each other and take things as they come.

“It’s really unfair and there’s other pressures to have kids too. And unfortunately for women, we have a little clock that’s ticking…” she said.

‘We really like where we are. We have bought a house. We have a dog and we have a few other projects as well.’