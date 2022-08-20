Andy Lee and girlfriend Rebecca Harding don’t think marriage is ‘super important’

Andy Lee and Rebecca Harding have insisted they are happy with their relationship and are tired of answering questions about marriage and children.

The cover of . adorn Zodiac sign magazine, the lovebirds revealed why they don’t feel the need to rush things.

Andy, 41, said that while perceived “milestones” like marriage are important to many people, “they aren’t for everyone.”

‘Some people find those milestones’ [like marriage] super important in their lives. But they’re not for everyone,’ Andy insisted.

Rebecca, 30, added that they have already taken steps to show their commitment to each other and are currently taking things as they come.

“It’s really unfair and there’s other pressures to have kids too. And unfortunately for women, we have a bit of a ticking clock…” she said.

‘We really like where we are. We have bought a house. We have a dog and we have a few other projects as well.’

Their all-encompassing interview with Stellar follows a joke about the same topic earlier this month.

When questioned about a possible engagement on KIIS FM’s The Kyle and Jackie O ShowAndy said comically, “I’ll just wait for Bec to do it.”

The radio and TV star joked that he gets “so upset” every time the couple leave and Bec doesn’t ask for his hand in marriage.

Host Jackie ‘O’ Henderson went on to ask if Bec was really going to ask the question.

“Maybe she will,” Andy said, before adding that he wouldn’t like it if she were the one to ask, because “he’s a little old-fashioned about that.”

He went on to say that Bec was also “pretty old-fashioned,” meaning she’d wait for him to get on her knees and propose.

The couple has been together since 2014, but broke up briefly in 2016 before getting back together.

Rebecca, 31, who met Andy while waitressing in 2014, has said she felt “insecure and miserable” being the partner of someone in the public eye.

‘I started my career and doubted myself and my abilities. Did I get this job because of who I’m dating? I would make friends and wonder, do they really like me? I struggled,” she told Sydney Morning Herald.

Andy, 40, who went public with Rebecca at the 2015 Australian Open, added: “It was a very sad, difficult time – and confrontational because I had to accept that what I do for a living created the situation.”

After Bec felt “enormous pressure” to date someone in public, the couple broke up for half a year in 2016.

However, they soon realized that they were meant to be apart during their time.

“I thought my grief would pass and move on with my life, but the feeling didn’t go away. When I still felt the same after six months, it was clear to me that I needed to see if she was interested,” Andy said.

Now the duo is in a better place than ever — even spending $8.5 million last November on a Hawthorn home they’re now renovating.