Andy Cohen shares the frustration of traveling with unhappy toddler in videos from holiday car trip

Andy Cohen marked the end of his vacation with some frustrating but funny details about his car ride to and from his family outing.

Ben, the three-year-old son of the creator of the Real Housewives franchise, is a vocal but unseen star in a few videos detailing the intricacies of traveling with a toddler and a baby.

In the clips shared on Instagram, the reality show’s 54-year-old producer, who is a single father to Ben and daughter Lucy, three months, does his best to rationally address the very distraught toddler.

In the video labeled “My Vacation in a Nutshell,” young Ben can be heard whimpering in the back seat as Andy says, “I don’t get it, man, do you want to get off the car?”

“Yes,” the boy replied. His father offers a variety of remedies, including ‘Can we swim? We can check out a Busy Town book. I just got you a new book.’

Five minutes after the collapse, the thoughtful father asks the little boy, “If you had to guess, why would you say you were crying so hard?”

“Because I wanted you to park,” replies the snorting child. When Dad claims he did park, but Ben wouldn’t get out, the boy jokes back, “I wanted out.”

The host of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen sighed, then said, “Well, I’m glad we got through that. Feel better?’

‘Yes!’ his son replied.

The journey home was about the same.

The video, labeled End of Vacation, begins with a crying child and his frustrated father saying, “Ben, you just watched Bob the Builder for six hours while I packed the car. You can’t look to see more.’

“I do,” he wailed. The TV producer briefly growls at the camera as the tyke yells ‘I want to go back!’

Three minutes later it is much quieter in the car and Andy asks “Are you feeling better now?”

“Um, no,” he replies, “I still have a cold.”

“You still have a cold,” the nervous father repeats, then asks, “But you’re not angry anymore that you’re leaving? you’re okay? Did you get it out of your system?’

“I was just kidding,” Ben says. “Wow, that was a joke, my husband,” the annoyed parent objected.