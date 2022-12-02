Andy Cohen said Meghan Markle was gleeful when she told Andy that she’d met them before

Andy Cohen said Meghan Markle was “gleeful” when he was allowed to publicly “throw in his face” that he forgot to have ever met her before she became a royal during an “awkward interaction” on the latest episode of her podcast this week.

The Watch What Happens Live presenter, 54, appeared on Tuesday’s episode of Markle’s Archetypes in which he introduced himself to her and said it was ‘nice to meet her’, only for the Duchess to remind him ‘happy’ that she actually met twice in the past.

Now, on an episode of his SiriusXM show Andy Cohen Live, the TV producer joked that Markle threw the mistake “in his face,” while hinting that he considered her a “whatever” person when they met before first met time.

“She was happy when she told me, I must say. She was so happy to tell me that,” he said, but added, “I can actually see why she would want to throw that in my face.

“I understand, you know, you never forget how you were treated. You’re still the same person – she’s still Meghan Markle.”

Andy Cohen said Meghan Markle was ‘glad’ when he was allowed to publicly throw it ‘in his face’ that he forgot to have ever met her during an ‘awkward interaction’ on her podcast

However, he admitted that he had no idea Meghan would hold that “awkward” moment inside, saying he “got it” but found the move “interesting” on her part.

“I just have to say I understand why she left that in there. I found that so interesting,” he said.

Cohen went on to suggest that he considered Meghan a “whatever” person when they first met, saying, “First of all, you never know who you might meet one day.”

“But listen, of course I didn’t become a duchess… I became an old queen talk show host.

“And when I was a young queen, I remember meeting people who were “whatever,” so I just think it’s interesting. It’s very interesting.’

The ‘awkward’ interaction between Meghan and Andy unfolded at the start of their interview, when the TV presenter told the Duchess it was ‘nice to meet her’ – only for her to reply, ‘It’s good to see you. to see. I’ve met you before [but] you’ll never remember.’

Cohen was shocked that he had met the former actress before and Markle then explained that they had first met at the USA-Bravo event, adding that she was a “big fan” of the Real Housewives executive producer .

“I wanted so badly to be on your show because I was such a Housewives fan at the time, and I just couldn’t get Andy booked!” Markle said before joking, “So thanks for being here with me.”

She then noted that the pair met for the second time when she attended a WHHL taping with her Suits costar Gabriel Macht, but the Duchess was not a guest on the hit show.

Cohen explained that when Markle added that she came “earlier” to a WWHL taping, he felt “a little bit worse.”

He then admitted that turning the former actress down a gig was “the biggest blunder in the show’s 13 years,” adding that he would now “beg” her to come on the show.

He also explained that they may have rejected her because of her relationship with Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle has admitted to being a fan of the Real Housewives franchise, but stopped craving “other people’s drama” when her own life turned dramatic.

“I had that feeling when we actually started forensically figuring out if it was you, because we had a feeling. “We were like, ‘I think she might be a Housewives fan, but worse, Andy, we think we didn’t have her on the show.’

During the Archetypes podcast, Markle also discussed her love for the Real Housewives with Cohen before adding that she stopped watching the drama-filled reality show when her own life became “more dramatic” – which fans assumed was a nod to her relationship with Prince Harry and joining the royal family.

After confessing to being a fan of the reality TV show, Cohen, one of three male guests who appeared on the Archetypes podcast, said, “I think the million dollar question is, are you still watching the Housewives? This is what we so wanted to know.’

Markle admitted she was a fan of the Real Housewives franchise, but stopped watching when her own life got ‘dramatic’

Cohen went on to explain that rumors have been circulating about a possible appearance by the Duchess in the franchise’s Beverly Hills series (Markle pictured during her time on Deal or No Deal)

Markle replied, “Well, I’ll tell you the truth.” I stopped watching the Housewives when my life had its own level of drama.

“That I stopped—” Cohen finished her sentence and said, “longing for other people’s.”

Markle agreed, saying: “I understand why it was such a huge part of pop culture and when it started, because you started with Orange County and at least I’m from California.”

“It felt distantly like a world I knew, yet felt so foreign,” she added.

Cohen went on to explain that rumors were circulating about a possible appearance by the Duchess in the franchise’s Beverly Hills series after she and Harry stepped back from royalty and moved to the United States.

Markle laughed off the rumors and emphasized that she would not be seen in reality shows anytime soon.

Markle’s Spotify podcast deal is said to be worth $18 million and episode 12 of her show has finally been completed two years after signing with the streaming giant.

At the beginning of the podcast, Markle admitted that her husband was actually the one who suggested bringing men to the show, which is currently 29 on the Spotify charts, to “shift the gender debate.”

She said, “Now, if you’ve listened to the past eleven episodes, you may have noticed that you haven’t heard many male voices until now, other than a quick pop, in, from my husband, in in the first episode, this one contained show only female voices.

“It was important to us that women have a space to share their authentic and intricately complex and dynamic experiences in order to be heard. And to be understood.

“But through that process, it also occurred to me, and frankly at my husband’s suggestion, that if we really want to change how we think about gender and the restrictive labels we put people in, we should open the conversation.

“And we need to actively involve men in that conversation and certainly in that effort. So today we just do we take it all out of the box.”

The former Suits star has spoken to three men — The Daily Show host Trevor Noah, film director Judd Apatow and Cohen — for their thoughts on “the labels and tropes that try to hold women back.”

When she spoke to The Daily Show host, he talked about shooting his South African mother Patricia Noah at the hands of his stepfather, mechanic Abel Shingange, who says that ‘everything’ [he] felt was anger” in the aftermath of the horrific incident.

Trevor, 38, added that he and his mother depended on each other and he soon became the man of the house.

Trevor Noah spoke to Markle around the time he suggested ‘the whole UK is racist’ as he tried to clarify comments he made on The Daily Show following the appointment of Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister

Talk TV presenter Piers Morgan criticized The Daily Show and other US media for ‘falsely portraying Britain as a racist country’

He said, “I remember my mother saying to me when I was very young, she said remember that as a man you can be the head of your household without owning a penny more than your wife said you can’t earn anything.”

“She said being a man has nothing to do with how you exercise your power in the household. It’s all about how you fulfill your role’.

Last month, The Daily Show host was involved in a clash with the Prime Minister after he called the UK a racist country and claimed there was outrage that ‘Indians are going to take over’ after Rishi Sunak was appointed prime minister.

In a video posted to Twitter from The Daily Show, Trevor added: “Watching the story of Rishi Sunak becoming England’s first Prime Minister of Color, of Indian descent, of all these things and then seeing the backlash is one of the more telling things about how people view the part they or their people have played in history.

And what I mean by that is this, you hear a lot of people say, “Oh, they’re taking over, now the Indians are going to take over Britain and now what?”

“And I always find myself going, ‘So what? What are you afraid of?'”

He then suggested that the fear was based on those previously oppressed seeking revenge against their tormentors.

Tom Holland, the historian, author and podcaster, said, “As always, the inability of American liberals to understand the world outside the US in anything other than American terms is a marvel.

“The chances of the right-wing party in the US electing a Hindu leader are effectively zero, I agree.”