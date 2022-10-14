Andy Cohen DIDN'T tell Hillary Clinton which Secret Service agent he had a 'liaison' with

Andy Cohen stunned Hillary Clinton when he admitted to having a ‘wonderful connection’ with one of her Secret Service agents – but he never told her who it was.

The Watch What Happens Live host opened up about his bombshell revelation while speaking to DailyMail.com at BravoCon in New York City on Friday, saying Hillary, 74, and her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, 42, had different reactions .

“I didn’t tell Hilary who it was,” said Cohen, 54. ‘She didn’t ask, but she seemed excited about it. Chelsea seemed completely shocked.’

The Clintons appeared on his talk show last month to promote their new Apple TV+ docuseries, Gutsy, but the conversation took a surprising turn when he opened up about his sling.

“I have to say, every time I see you, Secretary Clinton, I think I had a wonderful working relationship with one of your Secret Service agents in the ’90s,” Cohen admitted. “When you were first lady.”

Hillary’s jaw dropped and she couldn’t help but laugh at the news of the fling that took place more than two decades ago. She was first lady from 1993 to 2001 while her husband, Bill Clinton, was president.

“TMI,” she said. ‘TMI.’

Hillary, who was first lady from 1993 to 2001, is pictured with her family and Secret Service agents at her husband Bill Clinton’s second inauguration in January 1997

Chelsea, looking equally shocked,” asked, “You did?”

Cohen insisted the agent “had wonderful things to say about the whole family,” but he did not share further details.

The former presidential candidate smiled at that and let out an ‘awe’ before Cohen cheekily added: ‘And I have wonderful things to say about him.’

Cohen told DailyMail.com the confession was ‘fun to do’ and said: ‘I was excited to tell Hillary about it. It was good.’

The Bravo star also shared that he is no longer in contact with the mysterious Secret Service agent, although he still remembers him fondly.

“I haven’t heard from him in a long time,” he said.

Cohen kicked off BravoCon on Friday with an appearance on the Today show, where he rankled the hosts’ hilarious Real Housewives-inspired tag lines.

The three-day convention at the Javits Center in New York City will be held from the 14th to the 16th. October and will feature panels and live performances from popular Bravo stars.

“People have been waiting for this,” Cohen said of the fan event, which was first held in 2019 to great success. ‘We did it once. Tickets sold out in a minute, no joke.’

‘I like asking the hard questions. Here’s one: Can money buy you class?’ Savannah Guthrie asked, smiling for the camera

Referring to her Today book club, Jenna Bush Hager said: ‘You know what I always say: Don’t judge a Bush by its cover’

What is my Sunday morning secret? A big, fat mug… filled with a big, fat sauvignon blanc,” joked Willie Geist

BravoCon was put on hold for the past two years due to the pandemic, but the host shared that they went all out for this year’s convention.

“We’ve really made it super-sized so that everyone gets a chance to come,” he said. ‘It’s going to be incredible.’

In honor of BravoCon, the Today stars filmed their own personal Real Housewives taglines, and they all came together to get Cohen’s stamp of approval.

‘I like asking the hard questions. Here’s one: Can money buy you class?’ Savannah Guthrie asked — a reference to RHONY star Luann de Lesseps and her song Money Can’t Buy You Class.

Al Roker gave a nod to his role as a weatherman, saying: ‘I usually predict sunshine but I always make it rain’

Sheinelle Jones channeled the luxury the Real Housewives are known for when she boasted, ‘Wearing Chanel is nice, but being Sheinelle is the ultimate luxury’

“My forecast is always sunny – but cross me and I’ll be waiting outside your window,” said meteorologist Dylan Dreyer

“As a journalist, I tend to keep one ear to the ground because I get the other pierced,” Craig Melvin said, joking about the piercing he got with his daughter this year.

Joking about her authored books, Hoda Kotb said: ‘I’m known for my inspirational quotes, but what you might not know is that they’re also known as plagiarism’

Jenna Bush Hager alluded to her Today Show book club in her mantra, but dual talent raised Cohen’s eyebrows.

“You know what I always say: Don’t judge a Bush by its cover,” she said.

And Hoda Kotb had no problem poking fun at herself and her authored books, joking: ‘I’m known for my inspirational quotes, but what you might not know is that they’re also known as plagiarism.

However, Al Roker and Sheinelle Jones were the ones who ended up getting two thumbs up from Cohen thanks to their brilliant taglines.

Giving a nod to his role as a weatherman, Roker said: ‘I usually predict sunshine but I always make it rain.’

Meanwhile, Jones channeled the luxury the Real Housewives are known for when she boasted: ‘Wearing Chanel is nice, but being Sheinelle is the ultimate luxury. ‘