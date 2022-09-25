WhatsNew2Day
Andy Carroll and Billi Mucklow put on a loved up display as they enjoy a night out at Proud Cabaret

Entertainment
By Merry
1664095946 517 Andy Carroll and Billi Mucklow put on a loved up
1664095948 614 Andy Carroll and Billi Mucklow put on a loved up
1664095949 578 Andy Carroll and Billi Mucklow put on a loved up
1664095951 164 Andy Carroll and Billi Mucklow put on a loved up
1664095952 611 Andy Carroll and Billi Mucklow put on a loved up
1664095954 0 Andy Carroll and Billi Mucklow put on a loved up
1664095956 489 Andy Carroll and Billi Mucklow put on a loved up
1664095957 44 Andy Carroll and Billi Mucklow put on a loved up
1664095959 654 Andy Carroll and Billi Mucklow put on a loved up
1664095960 281 Andy Carroll and Billi Mucklow put on a loved up
Recently married Andy Carroll and Billi Mucklow put on a much-loved show as they enjoy a boozy night out with friends at London’s Proud Cabaret

By Kenzi Devine for Mailonline

Published: 09:42, September 25, 2022 | Updated: 09:44, September 25, 2022

They tied the knot this summer at a lavish ceremony in Hampshire.

And Andy Carroll and Billi Mucklow, both 33, were always the couple in love when they went to Proud Cabaret on Saturday night for a boozy evening with friends.

TOWIE star Billie radiated style in a floral shirt playsuit and knee-high leather boots, while her husband looked smart as he slipped on a crisp white shirt.

Recently married Andy Carroll and Billi Mucklow, both 33, put on a much-loved show on Saturday as they enjoyed a boozy night out with friends at London's Proud Cabaret
Billi’s blue playsuit had a plunging neckline and long-sleeved cut, while her boots had a leather crocodile print.

Her blonde locks were styled in a soft curl as they fell to her shoulders – while the beauty opted for a radiant makeup look.

She posed next to Andy as he wrapped an arm around his new wife, wearing dark jeans and a white shirt.

The recently retired Reading player stayed comfortable in a pair of gray trainers for the evening and appeared in good spirits as they sat down to watch the show.

Stylish: TOWIE star Billie radiated style in a floral shirt playsuit and knee-high leather boots, while her husband looked smart as he slipped on a crisp white shirt
Pals: The pair were joined for the evening by footballer Aaron Cresswell and his wife Jessica Unsworth
Loved it: and when he got stuck on the show, Billi waved to an artist who was singing close to their booth
The pair joined footballer Aaron Cresswell and wife Jessica Unsworth for a night out, while the group sipped wine and cocktails – alongside shots of tequila.

Billi got stuck on the show and waved to an artist singing close to their booth while Andy appeared in a festive mood and clapped along as he watched the performance.

The pair also posed for photos alongside Aaron, Jessica, Alex Proud and performer Lady Lydia.

Now on your feet! Andy got involved in the party and donned dark wash jeans with a white shirt
Gone: His dark locks were swept tight in a bun
Funny: The group appeared in a good mood as they giggled while posing
The night out comes just two months after Billi and Andy exchanged I Do’s at the altar in a beautiful ceremony at the Four Seasons Hotel, which preceded a “carrollchella” festival celebration the following day.

But despite the lavish big day, the wedding was called into question after photos surfaced of the sportsman passing out in bed with a woman during his bachelorette party in Dubai.

After releasing the photo, the woman insisted that nothing had happened between the couple, calling Andy “a gentleman.”

Putting it all together: The pair also posed for photos alongside Aaron, Jessica, Alex Proud and performer Lady Lydia
Boozy: The group sipped wine and cocktails - alongside shots of tequila
But Billi was reportedly “not in the mood” to get married as it was revealed she was in “crisis talks” ahead of the wedding.

The former TOWIE star fled the couple’s home after the antics and fled to her parents’ home, where she removed her £200,000 engagement ring ahead of the big day.

But seemingly made up, the couple always seemed like the blushing newlyweds as they shared a slew of photos from their wedding celebrations on social media.

Sweet: Jessica gave boyfriend Billi a hug, she looked stylish in leather pants and a mesh top
(L-R) Lady Lydia, Billi Mucklow, Andy Carroll, Alex Proud, Jessica Unsworth, Aaron Cresswell
