Andy Carroll and Billi Mucklow put on a loved up display as they enjoy a night out at Proud Cabaret

They tied the knot this summer at a lavish ceremony in Hampshire.

And Andy Carroll and Billi Mucklow, both 33, were always the couple in love when they went to Proud Cabaret on Saturday night for a boozy evening with friends.

TOWIE star Billie radiated style in a floral shirt playsuit and knee-high leather boots, while her husband looked smart as he slipped on a crisp white shirt.

Billi’s blue playsuit had a plunging neckline and long-sleeved cut, while her boots had a leather crocodile print.

Her blonde locks were styled in a soft curl as they fell to her shoulders – while the beauty opted for a radiant makeup look.

She posed next to Andy as he wrapped an arm around his new wife, wearing dark jeans and a white shirt.

The recently retired Reading player stayed comfortable in a pair of gray trainers for the evening and appeared in good spirits as they sat down to watch the show.

The pair joined footballer Aaron Cresswell and wife Jessica Unsworth for a night out, while the group sipped wine and cocktails – alongside shots of tequila.

Billi got stuck on the show and waved to an artist singing close to their booth while Andy appeared in a festive mood and clapped along as he watched the performance.

The pair also posed for photos alongside Aaron, Jessica, Alex Proud and performer Lady Lydia.

The night out comes just two months after Billi and Andy exchanged I Do’s at the altar in a beautiful ceremony at the Four Seasons Hotel, which preceded a “carrollchella” festival celebration the following day.

But despite the lavish big day, the wedding was called into question after photos surfaced of the sportsman passing out in bed with a woman during his bachelorette party in Dubai.

After releasing the photo, the woman insisted that nothing had happened between the couple, calling Andy “a gentleman.”

But Billi was reportedly “not in the mood” to get married as it was revealed she was in “crisis talks” ahead of the wedding.

The former TOWIE star fled the couple’s home after the antics and fled to her parents’ home, where she removed her £200,000 engagement ring ahead of the big day.

But seemingly made up, the couple always seemed like the blushing newlyweds as they shared a slew of photos from their wedding celebrations on social media.

