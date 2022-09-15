Andy Carroll agrees a deal to re-join Reading following his release from West Brom

Former England international striker Andy Carroll has agreed a deal to rejoin Reading’s Championship side despite attracting interest from around the world.

The 33-year-old striker has been without a club since his seven-month stay at West Brom came to an end in the summer.

Carroll had a stint with the Royals in the first half of last season, scoring twice in eight appearances for the club.

During the spell, he also scored two brilliant goals against Fulham, only to find them both offside.

Now he returns to Reading after being closely associated with numerous clubs over the summer, including Wolves and Iran’s Tractor SC.

Tractor SC, who plays in the Persian Gulf Pro-League, had turned down a move for the attacker after being offered a one-year deal worth around £20,000 a week, while Premier League side Wolves managed to grab Diego Costa to get.

The former Liverpool and West Ham attacker was also close to a move to Club Brugge in Belgium, but reportedly failed a medical check-up, depriving him of a chance to play in the Champions League this season.

Reading manager Paul Ince even admitted the goalkeeper will be a good asset after his side’s 3-0 defeat to Sunderland on Wednesday night.

“He will be a great asset to us,” Ince told media via The reading chronicle.

“He’s only been on the ground for a few days, but he’s been here before, he’s great in the dressing room and he gives us that mental toughness and character.

“He’s great in the dressing room, he has Premier League quality and gives us mental toughness and character. If we can close the deal, hopefully that will be great for us.

“Just look at the two disallowed goals he scored against Fulham last year, they were world class goals.

“If we get him it will be a huge boost for the boys and the fans.”

Reading is currently fourth in the championship after the first nine games, having won five and losing four so far.