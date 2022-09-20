Andros Townsend names his England starting XI for the first game of the World Cup

Andros Townsend has revealed who he would pick for England’s first game of the upcoming World Cup, admitting that Gareth Southgate has some tough calls to make.

The tournament is to be launched in exactly two months, when hosts Qatar take on Ecuador. England will then begin their campaign the following day against Iran before facing the USA and Wales in their other Group B matches.

Townsend was put on the spot by talkSPORT on Tuesday morning when asked who he would pick for England’s first game if he was in charge. Unsurprisingly, Townsend stood by his Everton team-mate Jordan Pickford to maintain his position as England’s No.1 despite his latest injury setback.

“In goal without a doubt, even if the media pretend there are better options out there, Jordan Pickford,” Townsend said.

The Toffees winger then explained that he would go with a 3-4-3 formation, naming Chelsea duo Reece James and Ben Chilwell as his wing-backs, with Kyle Walker, John Stones and Harry Maguire making up the back three .

Townsend’s choice may surprise some as he admitted that Maguire and Chilwell have both struggled for playing time this season and admitted the latter’s place in the side is ‘up for grabs’ but he still opted to stick with them.

His decision to pick James over Trent Alexander-Arnold may also cause some debate, but Townsend went against the former after the Liverpool defender’s indifferent start to the campaign.

Townsend wants to see Jude Bellingham partner Declan Rice in England midfield

Townsend would leave regular starter Mason Mount in his squad at the World Cup

Moving into midfield, Townsend claimed Declan Rice was a surefire starter, but hesitated to name the West Ham man’s partner in the middle of the park.

He eventually settled on Jude Bellingham, saying the teenager should be considered ‘slightly’ ahead of Mason Mount in the pecking order.

Bellingham has enjoyed a strong start to the season in Germany, scoring in both of Borussia Dortmund’s Champions League games to date.

Townsend would prefer to see Phil Foden play in the front three rather than Bukayo Saka

Mount has become a trusted member of Southgate’s first team but is yet to find the net this term and would have to settle for a place on the bench if Townsend has his way.

Townsend rounded off his squad by selecting England regulars Raheem Sterling and captain Harry Kane, before saying he would ‘just’ go for Phil Foden over Bukayo Saka.

Should Southgate decide to go with Townsend’s XI, he would pick eight of the same players that started England’s first game at last year’s European Championship against Croatia, with James, Chilwell and Bellingham coming in for Tyrone Mings, Kieran Trippier and Kalvin Phillips.