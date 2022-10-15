Andros Townsend admits Everton were ‘DISGRACES’ last season as club narrowly escaped relegation

<!–

Andros Townsend has candidly admitted that Everton were not good enough last season as they narrowly secured their place in the Premier League.

The former England international explained that he was convinced the club would have been relegated for the first time in more than 70 years, were it not for the fervent support of his fans.

“I’ve never had that experience in my life, it was unbelievable.” The 31-year-old stated looking back on the previous campaign.

Andros Townsend has criticized Everton’s performance in the Premier League last season

“We were failures, we were disgraceful and so small, but when we came to a game and the fans greeted us like we were kings, we felt so big and we could run through a brick wall.

“Ultimately, that support and fanbase at Goodison Park got us out of the situation we were in.”

The former Crystal Palace star joined the club in the summer transfer window last year as Everton prepared for their first Premier League campaign after the surprise appointment of former Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez.

The club was ranked 16th when Rafa Benitez was sacked in January

Despite many Toffees fans expressing their reservations about the Spaniard, Everton enjoyed a successful start to the campaign, losing just one of their first seven games in the competition.

However, the clubs form would take a nosedive from then on and Benitez would be sacked in January and eventually replaced by Frank Lampard.

The club would ultimately avoid the decline, and Townsend explained that Lampard reshaped the squad over the summer to prevent the situation from happening again.

But Townsend claims Frank Lampard’s transfer activities have significantly improved the squad this summer

“The manager saw who was ready and who was not and who couldn’t break the pressure to play for such a big club.

“He took those players out and brought in players who can clearly handle the pressure that was there before and now we have a better team behind that.”

Townsend also praised Lampard’s summer signings, explaining that the Conor Coady and James Tarkowski centre-back has added a new leadership dynamic in the dressing room.

The 31-year-old praised the summer signings of Conor Coady (left) and James Tarkowski (right)

“Last season Seamus Coleman was the leader, the guy who was very vocal, if there was anything he dug them out.

‘This season we have Conor [Coady]we have [James] tarkowski, [Amadou] Onana is very vocal, [Idrissa] Gueye has played at the highest level.

“We have so many leaders now, so if the worst happens and we’re in a situation like last season, we’ll have the right characters to roll up our sleeves and get out of this situation we’re in.”