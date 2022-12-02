Saturday, December 3, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Android December update allows you to share your digital car keys and iPhones
Tech

Android December update allows you to share your digital car keys and iPhones

by Jacky
written by Jacky
Android December update lets you share your digital car keys with iPhones

Android devices are getting new features as part of a December update courtesy of Google. At first glance, the changes seem completely random, but that’s because they all target a specific type of user.

For example, Google adds a new one Reading mode app (opens in new tab) to help blind and partially sighted people read text on their phones. It works by integrating itself into your phone’s quick settings and can be activated by selecting a new book tab that appears in other apps. The page then changes to a more readable form, complete with colored text on a black background for high contrast. Customization options are available, according to the announcement (opens in new tab), where you can change the color of the text, font size and contrast level. Reading mode also has a text-to-speech option for users who struggle the most or just want to relax and listen. A slider in the app allows you to adjust the reading speed.

You Might Be Interested In

You may also like

Hackers can access your personal information and steal...

Pro-Ject’s stylish white turntable transports me back to...

Pelican Protector Sticker Mount Case For AirTag Review

The Download: circumventing China’s firewall, and using AI...

This digital bundle gives the gift of unlimited...

Meet the Slovenian fitness tracker that won the...

Chinese EV manufacturers report falling November sales as...

Realme GT 3: What we want to see

Sonic Frontiers delivers a delicious taste of the...

Apple Watch Ultra vs Series 8 vs SE:...

©2022 - All Right Reserved. WhatsNew2Day

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More