Andrews Government slams Channel 10 show Hunted for ‘failing to get a permit’ to film on Metro

The Andrews administration has criticized the creators of Channel 10’s new reality show Hunted for ‘failing to apply for a permit’ before filming within Victoria’s Metro rail network.

Produced by Endemol Shine, Hunted follows 18 contestants on the run as they try to avoid being captured by a team of former intelligence agents and police officers.

Shot in Victoria earlier this year, Hunted included several scenes filmed at Flinders Street Station and in public rail cars.

The Andrews administration has criticized the creators of Channel 10’s new reality show Hunted for ‘failing to apply for a permit’ before filming within Victoria’s Metro rail network. Pictured are the cast of Hunted

The production was supported by Visit Victoria, a government tourism agency, which touted the show as a unique way to attract interstate visitors after the pandemic.

But this week, the same government publicly reprimanded producers for not complying with red tape.

Speak with The Herald SunA spokesman for Victoria Metro claimed that Endemol Shine “has not applied for a filming permit” on the rail network.

Shot in Victoria earlier this year, Hunted included several scenes filmed at Flinders Street Station and in public rail cars. Pictured is a scene from Hunted filmed at Flinders Street Station

The production was supported by Visit Victoria, a government tourism agency, which touted the show as a unique way to attract interstate visitors after the pandemic. But this week, the same government publicly reprimanded producers for not complying with red tape. Pictured is Victoria Premiere Dan Andrews

Metro’s website states that applicants ‘must obtain express permission from Metro Trains Melbourne before being allowed to enter Metro’s premises for filming and photography’.

“This is unacceptable as Metro has strict protocols for filming that should have been followed to ensure the safety of staff and passengers,” the spokesperson said.

“We wrote to the production company concerned to remind them of their obligation to apply for a filming permit.”

Speaking to The Herald Sun, a spokesperson for Victoria Metro claimed that Endemol Shine had “not applied for a permit prior to filming” on the rail network. Pictured are Hunted contestants buying tickets at Flinders Street Station during the show

The Herald Sun reported that government authorities are “furious” over the breach. Pictured Hunted contestants

The Herald Sun reported that government authorities are “furious” over the breach.

The Andrews-led Victorian Labor government has built up quite a reputation in recent years for its draconian regulations.

Mr Andrews has even earned the nickname ‘Dictator Dan’ for his harsh response to the Covid pandemic.

He dragged Victoria through the world’s longest lockdown after plunging the state into six lockdowns lasting 262 days in a row.

The prime minister forced some of the country’s strictest stay-at-home moms with the widely hated steel ring that limited residents’ movements to three miles within their homes.