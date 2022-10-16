Andrew Wiggins ‘agrees to a four-year $109MILLION new contract with the Golden State Warriors’

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The Golden State Warriors have bagged the second member of their young squad by reportedly agreeing a contract extension with 27-year-old Andrew Wiggins.

Per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPNWiggins’ agents said he agreed to a four-year, $109 million contract extension, including a senior year player option, to stay with the reigning NBA champions.

Wiggins had one year and $33.6 million left from the contract he signed in 2017 with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Wiggins took a pay cut to stay with the Warriors, dropping his salary to $24.3 million in the first year of the new deal. It will then rise to $26.3 million in its second year, according to reports.

Andrew Wiggins has reportedly agreed a new contract to stay with the Golden State Warriors

The former No. 1 overall pick entered the negotiations with leverage on his side following his breakthrough performance during the 2021-2022 season.

He averaged 17.2 points and shot a career of 39.3 percent from a three-point range in 73 starts.

It was also Wiggins’ best defensive season of his career after tying Stephen Curry by 3.4 for most defensive wins over the Warriors, according to Basketball Reference.

All these numbers were good enough to give Wiggins his first all-star appearance of his career.

Wiggins dribbles onto the field against the Los Angeles Lakers in a preseason game

During the playoffs, Wiggins made several appearances for the Warriors and had six double-doubles over the course of 2022 games.

During the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, he was tasked with guarding superstar Jayson Tatum more than any other Warrior, and he was very successful at his job.

The Warriors also matched sixth man Jordan Poole, who will continue to be part of the team’s core for years to come.

Jordan Poole has reportedly agreed to a long-term contract extension with the NBA champions

Poole was reportedly set to finalize a four-year $140 million contract extension with the team earlier on Saturday.

The extension comes days after the NBA world was sent into controversy after a video leaked of Poole being punched in the face by Green during a practice altercation.

After being away from the team for several days, Green returned and the two settled their differences to take the field during the team’s final game on Friday night.

The two extensions mean the Warriors will pay $483 million between salaries and the luxury tax. If Green, who is also in the final year of his deal, eventually gets a new deal, that number would rise to more than $500 million.