Andrew Walsh’s body found encased in concrete at Coopers Plains Queensland: two men now arrested

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Police have charged two men with murder and misconduct with a corpse in the case of a man found in a concrete slab in March this year.

Andrew Christopher Walsh was reported missing by his family in North Queensland, Mossman, in January.

The 35-year-old was last seen alive in Brisbane’s southern suburb of Slacks Creek on November 7, 2021.

His body was found in a concrete slab on Musgrave Rd, Coopers Plains in March.

Two men have been charged with murder after the discovery of Andrew Walsh’s remains in a concrete slab in South Brisbane’s Coopers Plains in March

The transport depot at Coopers Plains in south Brisbane is also linked to the disappearance of Lachlan Griffiths, 35

The 28-year-old and 24-year-old are expected before the Brisbane Magistrates Court this afternoon.

As of today, four people had been charged with complicity in murder and misconduct with a corpse in connection with Walsh’s death.

Task Force Voltron’s investigation into Walsh’s death includes investigations into the disappearance of Lachlan James Griffiths, 35, who was reported missing by his mother on Australia Day this year.

Task Force Voltron’s investigation into Walsh’s death includes investigations into the disappearance of Lachlan James Griffiths, 35, who was reported missing by his mother on Australia Day this year.

Queensland Police believe Griffiths was taken by car to the same transport depot in Coopers Plains where Walsh’s remains were discovered, but no body has yet been found.

Van Griffiths was last known to have stayed in several hotels in the Brisbane area.

Four people had previously been charged with murder in connection with Griffiths’ disappearance.

Investigators in the case continue to ask for information from anyone in the community who may have information about the disappearances of both men.

Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000.