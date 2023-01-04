Andrew Tate was arrested in Britain on suspicion of sexual assault in 2015

Andrew Tate was arrested in 2015 on suspicion of assault while running a webcam business in Britain, it was revealed last night.

The notorious social media influencer, who was arrested in Romania last month as part of a rape and human trafficking investigation, was accused of violently abusing two women who came forward with their allegations yesterday.

One of the women claims he raped her, while the other claims he repeatedly strangled them both. Tate denied the allegations in a statement last night Vice from his Romanian lawyer.

The prosecutors also blamed the UK justice system for ‘mishandling’ their case, freeing Tate, who has gained hordes of fans after sharing misogynistic content online, to gain global popularity.

At the time of the alleged crimes, Tate was released for investigation and appeared as a contestant in the Big Brother house in 2016 (pictured above)

According to a woman, who was 20 at the time, Tate used “emotional and physical” manipulation in 2015 while running his Luton-based webcam company.

She told Vice World News how she was reportedly regularly subjected to abuse while working her £15 an hour shifts for Tate’s webcam company from a ‘filthy flat in Luton’ and strangled to death ‘at least five times’.

She said: “When I saw that he had been arrested in Romania, I was shocked and didn’t know how to react. I cried. All I read is what I told the police [at the time of the complaint].’

The second accuser, who was allegedly raped by Tate, added: “For a long time I have been very frustrated with the British police and the justice system, they could have stopped him from taking the exact same abuse of these women in Romania.”

“I hope and pray that he is finally arrested for his heinous assault and crimes against young women, and that I can finally exist without having to see and hear about the person who humiliated and raped me all over the internet.”

The allegations come after the social media influencer was arrested in Romania in December following allegations that he forced women he kept in his home to make pornographic videos online for profit.

Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate are escorted by police officers outside the headquarters of the Directorate of Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism in Bucharest on Thursday

The four suspects were initially detained for 24 hours on suspicion of rape, human trafficking and organized crime offenses following raids on his villa and other properties.

Tate, his brother Tristan and the other suspects will be held for 30 days while Romanian police continue their investigation.

Tate was eventually booted off the Channel 5 reality show, with reports linking his ouster to a video shared online that appeared to show the influencer punching an ex-girlfriend and beating her with a belt.

However, it has since been alleged that the real reason behind Tate’s expulsion was the fact that the police sexual abuse investigation came to light.

Producers were aware of the police investigation at the time Tate came in as a contestant, telling Vice that he was “closely watched at all times” before being evicted five days later on June 13, 2016.

But last night it was reported that Hertfordshire Police had been delayed in handing the case over to the prosecution. Prosecutors also allege that Herts police “mishandled” their case.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police told Vice: ‘We acknowledge there was some delay in the investigation. This was addressed at the time and an apology was made.

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate was banned from YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Tiktok and Instagram last year

Before entering the Big Brother house in 2016, Tate had a kickboxing career and trained at a club in Luton

The case was only closed at the end of 2019 after a file was sent to the public prosecutor and they decided not to prosecute.

‘All those involved in the investigation were then further informed.’

Chicago native Tate, whose full name is Emory Andrew Tate III, has been branded “the king of toxic masculinity” for his online rants against women – which have brought him fame and millions of followers.

Tate’s home in the Eastern European country was also raided on April 11 this year as part of a human trafficking investigation.

Following the April raid, which was reportedly prompted by a complaint from a US citizen at the US Embassy in Bucharest, the Tate brothers were held for several hours for questioning, but were eventually released as the investigation continued.

Andrew Tate previously boasted to his followers that “40 percent” of the reason he moved to Romania was that police were less likely to make sexual abuse allegations against him.

Together with his brother Tristan, he is said to have set up a webcam company in Romania in which young models told sobbing stories to unsuspecting male viewers.

Despite previously saying the site was “a total scam,” Tate claims to have made millions from it.