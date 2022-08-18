Andrew Tate blamed for sexual incidents in Victorian schools: TiKToker knocked out

Toxic influencer Andrew Tate has been blamed for an increase in sexual incidents against female students in Australia’s elite private schools.

Several exclusive schools in Melbourne have reported receiving a series of complaints from female students accusing a group of teenage boys of sexualizing them online.

The girls claim that the boys, mostly from a boys’ school in the CBD, have used the social media platforms Snapchat and Discord to talk about them in a violent sexual way.

One of the girls brave enough to report the sickening chats was only 14.

Teachers at the school believe the surge in attacks on their students has been caused by a new wave of ‘alpha male’ influencers inspired by their ‘sexist leader’, former kickboxer Andrew Tate.

The 35-year-old has gone on to become famous in the past two months, going from a largely forgotten Big Brother contestant to the world’s most famous womanizer.

The controversy comes as footage surfaced of UK-born TikToker being knocked out in a professional fight.

Andrew Tate (above) has been blamed for a recent spike in sexual incidents reported in Melbourne schools

Female students from private schools in Melbourne say a group of teenage boys talked about them in a violent sexual manner on social media

“This kind of male toxic influencer s**t fuels it…this term for sure,” an upset teacher told the Herald Sun.

Tate’s largest platform is TikTok, despite not having an account of its own.

Thousands of videos shared through fan accounts have him talking about hitting and abusing women, blaming the victim, calling women “property” and talking about how he prefers to date women aged 18-19 because it’s easier to leave an ‘impression’ on them.

In the rare video where Tate is not in the middle of an obscene tirade, he smokes cigars, flies private jets, sails expensive yachts or drives fast cars.

Proponents have called for Andrew Tate’s content to be removed from TikTok, where misogynistic videos have gained billions of views

Former Miss Universe Australia Maria Thattil (above) called for social media to regulate misogynistic content that ‘glorifies sexual violence’

Former Miss Universe Australia Maria Thattil, who last year exposed a group of teenage boys for sexualizing their classmates, said media should do more to remove dangerous sexist content.

“The longer it takes them, the longer they support these people’s platform at the expense of women’s safety,” she said.

“They buy (guys) what these people spend, where they objectify women’s bodies and use misogynistic language that glorifies sexual violence.”

In a viral clip, Tate talks about whether or not women should be left to do all the housework, saying, “Girls go “I don’t like cleaning.” No problem, if you don’t like cleaning, how about this.

‘I clean the house and you pay for everything!

Tate’s online content is a strange mix of controversial opinions, punctuated by photos and videos depicting a jet set lifestyle

Australian influencer Abbie Chatfield (above)

“Oh no, you can’t, because you’re fucking and you realize that making money is a lot harder than washing a couple of f**king dishes.”

In another video, Tate describes how he would attack a woman if she accused him of cheating.

“It’s a machete blow, boom in her face and grab her by the neck. Shut up,’ he said.

Project panelist Rachel Corbett and Australian influencer Abbie Chatfield shared their thoughts on Tate last Sunday after learning that more than half of the average teen’s TikTok feed is related to its content.

“Kids consider Instagram and TikTok and the idea of ​​11.6 billion views a success,” said Ms. Corbett.

“That then says that those (misogynistic) views must be good, because look how famous (Tate) is, so I want to match that.

Tate’s videos in which he refers to women as derogatory terms such as “f**king m**ons,” talking about beating and abusing women, and referring to women as “property”

“It’s just really dangerous and I feel like TikTok has a responsibility to remove misogynistic posts.”

TikTok states in its Community Guidelines that it “does not tolerate discrimination” and will remove “content that contains hate speech or contains hateful conduct.”

Yet Tate’s speeches humiliating women have received billions of views.

Chatfield compared how TikTok applies its Community Guidelines to Tate’s content versus its own.

Andrew Tate appeared as a 2016 Big Brother contestant (above) but was evicted from the house after a video surfaced of him hitting his girlfriend with a leather belt

“I uploaded a TikTok in a white shirt, with a bra on, and it was removed within a minute,” she said.

“But there are endless videos where he says women are property and other extreme, despicable misogyny. How can that slip through the cracks, but not me in a shirt?’

But Thursday, a different kind of content from Andrew Tate appeared in the form of an old kickboxing clip from the former athlete’s glory days.

The video shows Tate being brutally knocked out by Franci Grajs after being pushed back to the ropes after a bout of punches and a slashing knee to the head.

The 2012 match took place in the final of a tournament called Enfusion 3: Trial of the Gladiators, in the 85kg division.

the 35-year-old was pushed against the ropes by a flurry of punches before receiving a creaking knee to his head, leaving Tate asleep on the canvas.

Tate, nicknamed “Cobra,” claims this was the only time he was knocked out during his 87-fight career.

“I was struck by the cold once,” Tate said on The Fellas podcast.

“Only once in 87 fights, which is good for a career. I wouldn’t say it hurts. You don’t remember much anymore, it’s like a dream. You’re furious after that.’