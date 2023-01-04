Andrew Tate and his brother ‘have 11 luxury cars seized by Romanian police’

Romanian police seized 11 luxury cars owned by notorious misogynist Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan after the pair were arrested on human trafficking charges.

The cars were seized after their high-profile arrest on December 29, with Romanian investigators confirming the seizures today.

Romanian news center Gandul published photos, it said, showed the 11 cars, potentially worth millions of pounds, in the driveway of Tate’s Bucharest property.

If it turns out that they were bought by the brothers through criminal activity, the luxury vehicles can be given to the authorities for safekeeping.

Romanian police seized 11 luxury cars owned by notorious misogynist Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan after the pair were arrested on human trafficking charges. Pictured: Tate appears in video in front of at least two of the cars seized by investigators (a Rolls-Royce and an Aston Martin)

Andrew Tate, 36, was seen behind bars in photos earlier this week as he was escorted to the Romanian Detention Center on Thursday evening after the surprise raid on his £600,000 concrete loophole on the outskirts of Bucharest.

Pictured next to the millionaire in the van are Luana Radu and Georgiana Naghel, who are accused of luring women into the compound and then “coercing” and “monitoring” them to create pornography on social media.

Among the collection of cars seized by authorities is a Rolls-Royce Wraith from the automaker’s Black Badge range and an Aston Martin Vanquish S Ultimate, both of which can be seen in videos posted online by Tate.

According to TopGear.com, the Rolls-Royce is worth at least $300,000, while the Aston Martin goes for around $250,000.

According to Romania Spy newsa Buggati Chiron (worth about $2.9 million), two Ferraris and a Porsche were among the other cars seized.

A video posted by Tate to YouTube shows him buying the Wraith seemingly on a whim while walking around London with an entourage.

Ramona Bolla, a spokesman for the Romanian investigation agency DIICOT, confirmed that the cars were seized to Insider.com.

She told the publication that the fleet was being held to “cover the costs of the Tate investigation,” and that they would be used as collateral to fund any payments made to the alleged victims of the brothers’ alleged crimes.

Bolla added that investigators were working to determine whether the Tate brothers bought the car with trafficking money.

Pictured: Andrew Tate poses next to a Buggati Chiron in a now-famous photo after he used it to taunt environmentalist Greta Thunberg shortly before his arrival. According to Spy News, the Buggati is one of the cars seized

Pictured: Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate are escorted by police officers outside the headquarters of the Bucharest Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) after being detained for 24 hours in Bucharest, Romania, December 29, 2022

Photos released earlier this week showed the influencer behind bars.

The photos, also taken by Gandulshowed Tate dressed in a black hoodie on one side of the van next to Naghel, his alleged girlfriend of one year, who in turn sat next to Radu, a former policewoman.

Radu, 32, used to work at a police station in central Bucharest, but left the force eight years ago to pursue a career in video chat rooms, which attract men from all over the world and have become a lucrative industry in Romania.

Naghel, 28, who is a US citizen, has been described as a businesswoman and influencer who is believed to have been dating Tate for nearly a year.

The group, along with Tate’s brother Tristan, have been detained since Thursday after a court agreed to extend their detention by 30 days.

The brothers had hosted their own New Year’s Eve party at a 48-room mansion they own in the mountain village of Comarnic before being suddenly arrested.

Tate bought the beautiful, century-old property 80 miles north of Bucharest a year ago, with underground parking and a swimming pool.

Gândul’s photos of the luxury fleet appear to have been taken in the driveway of the same property.

It is alleged that Tate and his brother Tristan recruited women on social media platforms and persuaded them to travel to their £600,000 haven by falsely professing love for them, before forcing them to perform on webcams.

Six alleged victims have been identified in connection with the investigation, one of whom was violently sexually assaulted in March, according to Romania’s Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism.

Some suspects are said to have used the “loverboy” method of human trafficking, in which a man lures a victim into a relationship in order to later sexually exploit them, according to DIICOT.

The victims were transported and housed in buildings in Ilfov province, which surrounds Bucharest, where they were forced to create pornographic content, it is alleged.

Daria Gusa – the daughter of political analyst, journalist and businessman Cozmin Gusa – said she received an online message from the influencer when she was just 16 years old.

Miss Gusa, now 19, said she declined his direct offer to go out with him and said she was surprised it took authorities so long to crack down on his operation, while two of his “angels” were also arrested during the raid .

She told the Romanian site Realitatea Plus“I had just created an account on Instagram when I received a rather suggestive message in which Andrew Tate basically asked me to go out with him.

“I then asked my other colleagues, who had received similar messages, because I thought it was odd that someone with millions of followers would contact me, who had 200.

Another colleague kept chatting with him and [he] immediately invited her to go out with him. Actually it was the ‘loverboy’ method, he applied it to girls from Ilfov or Prahova, from areas as close to his home as possible.’

Miss Gusa said she doesn’t believe she was targeted because of her influential father, but because she was a young girl in the area.

She said that in messages to her friends, Tate bragged about his luxury cars, a private jet and the exclusive restaurants he would take them to.

Miss Gusa added: ‘I find it unbelievable that these people brag in public about how much money they have, and especially how they got it – from girls video chatting for them, to pimping. Hopefully it’s not about drugs or sexual assault, but it seems strange to me that they haven’t been detected by the authorities before.

“It is very likely that many people are involved. These guys have trained their girls to capture their clients and when it comes to intimate poses it’s obviously very easy to blackmail important people.’

Despite outrage over the numerous allegations surrounding Tate over the past week, his Twitter following has skyrocketed. On his online platforms, the shock influencer has gained nearly a million followers since his feud with climate activist Greta Thunberg landed him in the headlines.