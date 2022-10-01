Andrew Symonds son Will shares touching tribute as Riverway Stadium grandstand is named in his honor

He spoke of how he remembered being ‘a lot with him’ at the ground

Andrew Symonds’ eight-year-old son was visibly emotional as he cut the ribbon on a Townsville stand named in his father’s honour.

Townsville City Council said the stand at the local Riverway Stadium would be named the Andrew ‘Roy’ Symonds Stand in recognition of the late cricketer.

At the announcement, Symonds’ young son Will choked up as he spoke about what the grandstand meant to him.

Andrew Symonds’ eight-year-old son Will (left) was visibly emotional as he cut the ribbon on a Townsville grandstand named in his father’s honour. His daughter Chloe (right) said her father would have been proud of them for speaking out

“It’s a bit unreal to have it named after dad. He would take me to the cricket nets near here and we would spend many hours teaching me how to play,” Will told the media. Townsville Bulletin.

‘I miss all that. I just wish I could have said goodbye to him. I remember being here with him a lot.

‘It is something very special. I really admire him and I will remember this moment. I will always remember this. He’s always up there and he’s looking down on me.’

Symonds’ 10-year-old daughter Chloe said it felt good to talk about him and said she knew “he would be proud of us for doing it”.

Barbara, Symonds’ mother, said Andrew would have been ‘so honoured’ to have a stand so close to his home named after him.

Ms Symonds – who lost her husband just two years before her son’s death – said the outpouring of community support and affection had helped her cope with the loss.

“I’ve lost too many of my family and I can’t say it’s easy, but it’s great that we can celebrate his life,” she said.

Townsville City Council mayor Jenny Hill said the final design for the plaque had not yet been decided as it would depend on cyclone safety guidelines, but it would be a “fitting” tribute when it is complete.

Australian cricket great Andrew Symonds died in a single car accident aged 46 on 14 May.

The retired Australian cricketer died late in the evening in the Hervey Range, 50km west of Townsville in north Queensland, when his vehicle left the road and rolled. His two dogs were also in the car at the time but survived.

The two cattle dogs were reportedly very protective and shaking as bystanders tried to help Symonds at the scene of the accident.

From left to right: Will Symonds, his ex-partner Laura Vidmar, Symonds’ sister Louise, mother Barbara, best mate Jimmy Maher and daughter Chloe pay tribute to the late cricket legend Andrew Symonds with his dogs Buzz and Woody

His wife Laura Vidmar expressed her grief at the news immediately afterwards, although she and Symonds had reportedly been separated for more than a year before his tragic death.

Primarily, her concerns were with their children, who she said were the spitting image and personality of their larrikin father.

“We’re still in shock – I’m just thinking about the two children,” Ms Vidmar said News Corp in May.

‘He was just such a great person and there was so much of him in his children.’

Symonds played 26 Tests, 198 ODIs and 14 T20Is for Australia, which included his pivotal role in winning the 2003 World Cup in South Africa and a maiden century against England in the 2006–07 Boxing Day Test at the MCG.