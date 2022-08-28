Andrew Symonds’ family pay touching tribute to Australian cricket legend in Townsville

There were emotional scenes in Townsville on Sunday afternoon as the family of the late cricket legend Andrew Symonds paid tribute with his beloved blue cattle dogs for the Australian ODI against Zimbabwe.

‘Roy’s’ children Chloe (10) and Billy (8) joined the Australian team for the match and stood alongside skipper Aaron Finch for a touching minute of silence before taking on the role as the most enthusiastic hydration officers in cricket history.

Chloe and Billy were also part of further tributes to the beloved cricketer alongside their mother, Symonds’ estranged wife Laura Vidmar, and Symonds’ sister Louise, mother Barbara, dogs Buzz and Woody.

Best buddy, and former Queensland and Australia team-mate Jimmy Maher was also part of the close-knit party paying tribute, and could be seen as comforting Chloe as they left the field.

From left to right: Billy Symonds, Laura Vidmar, Symonds’ sister Louise, mother Barbara, best buddy Jimmy Maher and daughter Chloe pay tribute to the late cricketing legend Andrew Symonds with his dogs Buzz and Woody

Both teams formed a guard of honor as the grieving party walked to the field and placed his baggy green and cricket bat on the stumps, along with some of his favorite things.

Symonds’ Akubra hat, crab pot and fishing rod stood next to his beloved baggy green as country classics “Hey True Blue” and “Take Me Home, Country Roads” blared through the Riverway Stadium’s sound system.

‘Roy’ to a tee.

Chloe Symonds puts her father Andrew’s baggy green on the stumps in Townsville on Sunday afternoon

Some of Andrew Symonds’ favorite things: his beloved baggy green, cricket bat, crab pot, fishing rod and akubra hat

Warm applause met the family as they walked to and from the wicket, with the Townsville stalwarts paying their respects to a hometown favorite, and many fans could be seen wiping tears from their faces.

Symonds’ Test Number, 388, and nickname, Roy, were also adorned with the grass.

Before the match, the Aussie skipper paid tribute to the man who revolutionized high-octane cricket, and was universally loved for his laid-back nature in the commentary box.

Andrew Symonds’ estranged wife Laura (obscured) walks his dogs Buzz and Woody with daughter Chloe

“What he did as a player was remarkable. He was someone who put bums on chairs, he was cashier with bat and in the field,” Aaron Finch said on the Fox Sports broadcast before the game.

‘[It’s been] a very sad time of course for Australian cricket in recent times. It will be nice to have some tribute and his family here.

“For someone so laid back, his in-depth knowledge of cricket and players was second to none. I think the larrikin tag was there, but the in-depth knowledge of the game was also excellent,” said Finch.

Chloe and Billy Symonds were the stars of the show providing drinks for the Australian side while playing Zimbabwe

Fans on the floor and looking home all reached for their tissues as they expressed the many emotions that bubbled up from the tribute that was somehow heartwarming and heartbreaking at the same time.

One fan wrote ‘Roy would be proud’ on social media, while another said the tribute was ‘so wholesome, so beautiful’.

One fan wrote 'Roy would be proud' on social media, while another said the tribute was 'so wholesome, so beautiful'. I looked at the tribute and started to cry. It was so moving to see the items representing Andrew Symonds. I was glad his dogs were part of the ceremony, but it was his family who were so brave. I want to thank them for letting us share this with them.

Great time to see Andrew Symonds' children, Will and Chloe, hand out the drinks for the Australians.

I was in tears of Andrew Symonds memorial ceremony

Australian cricketing great Andrew Symonds died on May 14 at the age of 46 in a single-vehicle accident.

The retired Australian cricketer died late at night in Hervey Range, 31 miles west of Townsville in far north Queensland, when his vehicle went off the road and rolled over. His two dogs were also in the car at the time, but survived.

The two cattle dogs were reportedly very protective and shocked when bystanders tried to help Symonds at the accident site.

Vidmar expressed her grief at the news in the immediate aftermath, even though she and Symonds had reportedly been separated for over a year prior to his tragic death.

Jimmy Maher (right) and Symonds’ son Billy lay out ‘Roy”s favorite things on the field before the game

Her concerns were primarily with their children, who she believed were the image and personality of their larrikin father.

“We’re still in shock – I’m just thinking about the two kids,” Laura Vidmar . told me News Corp in May.

“He was just such a great person and there was so much of him in his kids.”

Symonds played 26 Tests, 198 ODIs and 14 T20Is for Australia, including his pivotal role in winning the 2003 World Cup in South Africa and a first Test century against England in the 2006-07 Boxing Day Test in the MCG.

Steve Smith (left) and Aaron Finch stand with Chloe and Billy Symonds for the national anthem and minute of silence before the match

Andrew Symonds with son Billy and daughter Chloe before his tragic death in May

However, it was the WAY Symonds played and behaved off the field that will be remembered forever.

The larrikin ‘Roy’ was exactly why he was so revered and remembered in Townsville – and far more important than his inherently impressive stats.

Australia eventually beat Zimbabwe comfortably, as expected, going after 201 with five wickets and 16 overs in hand.

And Chloe and Billy Symonds were the first to run onto the field to celebrate.