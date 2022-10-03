ANDREW PIERCE reports on late-night crisis meeting in Liz Truss’s 22nd floor Hyatt suite

Sunday night at the Malmaison Birmingham hotel and Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng looked uncharacteristically subdued.

Hours earlier he had shown the prime minister a draft of his speech for the following day, in which he intended to promise – in the teeth of furious opposition – to ‘stay the course’ on the government’s controversial plans to scrap the 45p top rate. of income tax.

Yet there were already signs that the policy might be doomed.

Kwarteng had indeed become increasingly frustrated. In his mini-budget just nine days earlier, he had frozen the country’s energy bills at a cost of perhaps £65bn, promised to reverse his predecessor Rishi Sunak’s hated hike in national insurance and even cut a penny from the basic rate of income tax. . Each of these would help ordinary people, not millionaires.

And yet all the media and the opposition could talk about was the decision to scrap the 45p rate for those earning £150,000 and over. The policy could cost perhaps £2 billion – and could, he reasoned, conceivably pay for itself. It was a sideshow – but a political nuclear warhead.

MP Grant Shapps called the 45p scheme ‘an unforced error that damages the government’s financial credibility’

At the dinner at Malmaison – held in the shadow of Birmingham’s International Convention Centre, the site of this year’s Tory party conference – Kwarteng was still publicly toeing the party line. He defended the cut with customary ebullience – but this could have been pure bravado.

I have learned that ex-minister Grant Shapps – an old friend of Kwarteng and an increasingly vocal critic of the tax cut – had shown the chancellor a spreadsheet on his mobile phone shortly before dinner.

Shapps, a self-confessed political geek, had mapped the voting intentions of Tory MPs – and the numbers looked bleak.

Dozens of backers were adamantly opposed to the policy and planned to either rebel by voting with the opposition or abstain altogether.

Casually, between sips of fizzy water instead of his usual white wine, Kwarteng told his fellow diners that the vote on the mini-budget would now be held after November 23 – the date of his planned ‘statement of accounts’ detailing how he intended to pay for all his generous tax breaks. (Today appeared to be another u-turn with news the mini-budget may be brought forward to this month.)

Shapps himself – who called the scheme “an unforced error that damages the government’s financial credibility”

A number of senior Tories had spent Sunday paralyzing the 45p cut, in what amounted to a gift to Labour. As well as Shapps himself – who called the scheme ‘an unforced error that damages the government’s financial credibility’ – serial backer Michael Gove had been scathing.

On Laura Kuenssberg’s BBC One politics show that morning, Gove said the cut had ‘the wrong values’ and added devastatingly that it was ‘not conservative’.

The prime minister had also defended the policy to the hilt for days – including on Miss Kuenssberg’s show. “I stand by the package we announced,” said Miss Truss.

But in comments that horrified her own party, the PM also admitted the 45p cut had not been agreed in advance by the Cabinet, adding for the record that it was ‘the chancellor’s policy’.

Tory MPs were appalled that Truss appeared to blame Kwarteng for the unpopular policy. Former minister Nadine Dorries accused her of ‘throwing the chancellor under a bus’. (Miss Truss’s friends insisted to me that ‘she just answered directly’.)

On Laura Kuenssberg’s politics show on BBC One that morning, Gove (left) said the cut had ‘the wrong values’ and added devastatingly that it was ‘not conservative’

Just minutes after the Kuenssberg interview ended, an ashen minister told me: ‘This measure will not get through the Commons – too many MPs will vote against it. If we back it, we will have a terrible time in our constituencies and on social media. It has to go’.

Shapps himself – who called the scheme ‘an unforced error which damages the government’s financial credibility’ and said: ‘I have been called away on urgent government business.’ He had, I have ascertained, been summoned by the prime minister.

As the day progressed, the chaos continued – and perhaps Miss Truss began to realize that the lady might be about to turn after all. At 9pm, Penny Mordaunt, the leader of the Commons, was discussing the 45p row at a fringe meeting when she said: ‘It’s almost Monday and what have we learned so far in conference? We have learned that our policies are good, but our communication [communication] is s***.’

At the Malmaison dinner at 9.45pm the Chancellor’s phone rang. He apologized and announced that he had to go. He had been called to the Prime Minister’s suite on the 22nd floor of the Hyatt hotel for what has been described as an ’emergency meeting’.

At 9.45pm, Kwarteng was called to the Prime Minister’s suite on the 22nd floor of the Hyatt hotel for what has been described as an ’emergency meeting’

The purpose of the meeting was clear. The tax plan, Truss and Kwarteng agreed, had to go: it overshadowed everything else.

“We were losing control of the agenda,” says a key supporter of the prime minister. ‘It was not going to be a triumphant first party conference for Liz as leader.’

At the heart of the U-turn was a simple political calculation. Yes, the opposition and the BBC would make hay of the government performing a U-turn on a flagship policy. (And Radio 4 presenter Nick Robinson could hardly hide his delight on the Today program the following morning when he mercilessly got at the chancellor during the 8.10am interview.) But leaving the tax cut in place risked undermining the whole government’s agenda.

A little after 10:30 p.m., Truss and her team arrived for a reception at The Cube restaurant with panoramic views of the city. The event had been organized by the Conservative home website – the believers’ bible – and was co-hosted by officers from the Tory Party’s 1922 Committee.

The wine flowed abundantly, but Truss abstained. After she was introduced by 1922 chairman Sir Graham Brady, there were loud cheers when Truss shouted: ‘Honestly, we haven’t made enough Conservative arguments in the last few years!’ It was a bravura performance. Still, she knew the U-turn, which had to be announced immediately, would cost her.

By 11 p.m. Truss had appeared before the 1922 committee with a bravura performance. Still, she knew the U-turn, which had to be announced immediately, would cost her

Back in his suite after 11 p.m., her team combed through the early editions of the next day’s papers. Most led with scathing headlines predicting a ‘Tory revolt’ over the tax plans. At least 36 Tory MPs, the number required to defeat the government, would have to vote against.

The whips in charge of party discipline had failed to order backers to go along with the tax cut ahead of the conference. They were said to be ‘blindsided’ by the scale of the growing rebellion.

As the final details of how the surrender was to be shaped were hammered out in the Prime Minister’s suite, the new party chairman was Jake Berry, a ‘Red Waller’ who had warned Tory MPs they faced suspension if they voted against any of the budget, host. an evening drinks party nearby.

The chairman seemed on edge. His phone wouldn’t stop ringing. It was clear to everyone present that something big was happening. The Daily Mail learned of the U-turn shortly before 10:30 p.m. The paper updated its front page to carry a new headline: Are Tories on the brink of 45p tax U-turn? Our story highlighted the roles of Gove and Shapp in leading the rebellion.

All in all, it was an unholy political mess – and a disastrous day at the conference. This morning the government switched to damage limitation. At dawn Wendy Morton, the Chief Whip, made a hasty call to the Cabinet and a minister told me they were informed of the U-turn at 7 in the morning – just 25 minutes before the chancellor himself confirmed it on Twitter.

“At dawn Chief Whip Wendy Morton made a hasty call to the Cabinet, with a minister telling me they were informed of the U-turn at 7am – just 25 minutes before the Chancellor himself confirmed it on Twitter”

Five minutes before Mr Kwarteng’s announcement – ‘We understand and we’ve been listening,’ he wrote online – I bumped into the chancellor himself in the conference centre. “Is there anything you would like to share with us, Chancellor?” I asked him. He smiled wickedly and kept his head down.

Last night a senior Tory told me: ‘The Prime Minister and the Chancellor have spent a lot of goodwill. You have to remember: two-thirds of Tory MPs did not vote for her. It’s all very well that she insists there will be “no Uturns” and she talks tough about tough decisions, but she doesn’t have the mandate.’

As for Truss, I’m told she’s ‘hurt’ at having to give up such a totemic tax change. As think tank chief Mark Littlewood said: ‘I’ve known Liz Truss for many years and I can’t think of another time where she’s changed her mind about anything, anything at all.’

Rishi Sunak, who Truss beat for the Tory leadership, has chosen to stay away from the Tory conference along with many Tory MPs. He will now be back in Parliament quietly working on a renewed campaign for the Tory leadership.

The debacle of the last few days will confirm his view that his frontline political career is far from over. Truss will have to work hard to win around the enemies in his own party