ANDREW NEIL: Why FBI’s raid on Trump’s home made America – and the free world – a less safe place

Those who have seen or spoken to Donald Trump this week say he has more energy and confidence in a political comeback than ever since he reluctantly left the White House in January 2021 and falsely claimed to have won the presidential election.

He isn’t deterred by Monday’s FBI raid on his Florida home, but is backed by the Republican party who are rallying behind him with one vote and bragging that even long-standing critics in his own party have publicly condemned the FBI and have supported him.

The gerontocracy that controls Democrats hoped the FBI raid would discredit Trump and deter him from another bid for the presidency. They couldn’t have been more wrong.

The raid has hit the Biden administration hard, making it more certain than ever that Trump will run for the Republican nomination again, more likely than ever to win it (indeed, as things stand now, he’s not to be. stop) — and start the next presidential race as likely favorite to retake the White House in November 2024, whoever his Democratic opponent may be.

Those who have seen or spoken to Donald Trump this week say he has more energy and confidence in a political comeback than ever since he reluctantly left the White House in January 2021 and falsely claimed to have won the presidential election.

It’s quite a week’s work for the old blunders at the top of the Democratic party machine. If you have a penchant for conspiracy theories, you might even conclude that the Democrats have been secretly infiltrated by people whose mission is to revive Trump.

Of course, we still don’t know much about what lies behind the FBI’s search for Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida’s posh Palm Beach. It may be that the Feds were looking for documents that shattered Trump’s hopes of reviving his political ambitions. But that has yet to be determined.

Biden-appointed Attorney General Merrick Garland, the government’s chief prosecutor who approved the search warrant (which also had to be approved by a federal judge), decided Thursday that it should be made public. Trump hasn’t contested that, perhaps because it doesn’t reveal much.

The warrant was officially released last night. It revealed that the FBI had removed 20 boxes from Mar-a-Lago, including 11 sets of classified documents, some of which had been classified as top secret.

That sounds serious, but there are no details about what’s in the documents and Trump says he released the material while he was still president, which was in his power.

Whether that was done well remains to be seen.

The affidavit accompanying the warrant would be much more revealing as that would contain the reasons for requesting a warrant. But so far there are no plans to publish that, even in edited form.

Since the raid, it has been suggested that federal agents were investigating possible crimes related to violations of the Espionage Act.

But America is still largely in the dark as to why the Biden administration took the unprecedented step of raiding the residence of a former president, as dozens of agents scoured the property, including Melania Trump’s bedroom, while others went to the teeth. armed guards outside. .

(It wasn’t clear who they thought would threaten them, as Palm Beach, an enclave of billionaires, isn’t exactly known for even peaceful street demonstrations, let alone armed uprisings.)

It’s unlikely that such heavy-handed tactics were motivated by a desire to retrieve some historic presidential documents that belong in the national archives.

Now it is true that Trump left the White House with boxes of documents that should have been left for filing, either intentionally or because of the chaotic nature of his departure is not clear. And that is a crime.

But America is still largely in the dark as to why the Biden administration took the unprecedented step of raiding the residence of a former president, as dozens of agents scoured the property, including Melania Trump’s bedroom, while others went to the teeth. armed guards outside.

A dozen boxes were returned almost immediately, and negotiations continued over the boxes remaining in Mar-a-Lago. Two months ago, the FBI asked if they could be put under lock and key while the problem was resolved. Trump’s people obeyed. The lock was destroyed in Monday’s raid.

It is not clear why the talks were stopped. Now, when the emphasis is placed on the top-secret nature of the documents, it’s not clear why the FBI has waited so long to retrieve them. The Washington Post put forward the idea that Trump was harboring documents about the US nuclear weapons. The story was source-free and contained no verifiable facts, let alone a motive to explain why the former president would want to hoard such material.

But the report was so obscure and full of foreboding that you might think Trump went into hiding with the presidential briefcase (or “football” as it’s known) containing the US nuclear missile launch codes. Last night’s revelations made no mention of nuclear secrets.

It’s hard not to conclude that the raid was motivated at least in part by the fact that Democrats are still looking for evidence to link Trump to the Capitol Hill riots on January 6, 2021.

A Democrat-dominated congressional committee has held hearings this year that revealed some startling things about the final days of the Trump administration.

But not enough to accuse him of inciting the rioters, which the Democrats want, because that would really mean the end of his political career.

Isn’t it possible that Trump has gone into hiding with damning evidence showing that he did indeed fuel a White House uprising? For Democrats, such a prospect is enough to justify the FBI being as heavy-handed as it wants.

Support for this theory did not come until the day after the Mar-a-Lago raid when Scott Perry, a five-year Republican congressman from Pennsylvania, was intercepted while traveling with his family by three FBI agents who demanded that he use his personal cell phone. would hand over. He had no choice but to obey their command.

Now Perry is a Trump fanatic who goes along with all the former president’s nonsense about being cheated for victory in the 2020 election. He was in regular contact with Trump in the final days of his administration.

But even fanatics have constitutional rights, and what happened to Trump has left Republicans feeling like the FBI is allowing itself to become the law enforcement arm of the Democratic party while infringing on individual rights.

After all, if the FBI can be cocky with a former president and incumbent congressman, what defenses do ordinary Americans have?

Attorney General Garland was outraged by such suggestions, claiming it was the FBI’s job to make sure no one was above the law (unless, of course, you’re Hillary Clinton with 30,000 official emails on her private email server and assistants who took a hammer to her devices, or Joe Biden’s son Hunter with a laptop full of incriminating material—neither of which the FBI was much concerned).

Republican hotheads didn’t help rational debate by referring to the FBI as “Biden’s Gestapo.” But in recent years, the FBI has forfeited its right to be considered above politics.

It went along with the long-running fake news that Trump colluded with Russia to win the 2016 presidential election, until the comprehensive Mueller report found not a speck of evidence and revealed it was essentially a hoax.

It gave credence to the infamous Steele dossier — another attempt to smear Trump with Russian ties — which turned out to be a pack of lies.

And it omitted key facts and made false statements when seeking court orders to covertly supervise Carter Page, a Trump aide who was falsely accused of involvement in the alleged Trump-Russia conspiracy.

After all that, it’s not that hard for many Republicans to conclude that the FBI would agree to Democratic demands to investigate their political rivals.

As Friday’s Wall Street Journal noted, “There are plenty of reasons for Americans to adopt a no-trust-but-verify attitude toward the FBI. This is not a contempt for the rule of law. It’s well-deserved skepticism.’

Public skepticism about the FBI has been growing for years — and not just among Republicans. In a recent poll conducted before the Mar-a-Lago raid, nearly half of Americans said they no longer trusted the FBI. That will probably now be well above 50 percent.

More importantly, the past week will only exacerbate a grueling cycle of retaliation and escalation between America’s two major parties.

Republican minority leader in the House Kevin McCarthy has already warned that if his party regains control of Congress in the November midterm elections, “we will immediately oversee the Justice Department, follow the facts and leave no stone unturned.” . Attorney General Garland – save your documents, clear your calendar.’

It is perhaps an understandable reaction to recent events. But it’s also deeply depressing.

It means American politics will continue to be dominated by the sound of adversaries tearing each other apart, using the state’s weapons whenever they can for extra leverage, while the huge international issues that the free world still looks to America for leadership – a revanchist Russia, a totalitarian China, an ailing global economy – will remain neglected and unresolved.