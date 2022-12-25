Andrew makes surprise appearance at Sandringham – but expert says he ‘will never work royally’

Prince Andrew made a surprise appearance as the royal family enjoyed their annual Christmas walk in Sandringham – but a royal expert has insisted he ‘will never be the working royal he once was’.

The Duke of York, 62, walked behind senior royals as crowds lined the road outside Sandringham church for the traditional Christmas Day church service at the Norfolk estate.

King Charles was accompanied by Camilla, the Queen Consort, at the head of the group, while the Waleses walked close behind alongside their three children George, Charlotte and Louis.

Also in attendance were Andrew’s daughters Beatrice and Eugenie and their husbands Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank.

Andrew’s invitation to the church service was seen by some as a potential olive branch for the disgraced duke.

But Royal Commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said his performance is unlikely to mark a return.

He told MailOnline: ‘Andrew’s appearance at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham today comes a day after it was reported he is now banned from having an office in Buckingham Palace, keeping a small staff or using it as an address.

“Obviously he is on his own and can recruit his own team as he fights for his rehabilitation.

‘He is still a member of the royal family hence his appearance. However, he is not and never will be a senior working royal like he once was. King Charles made this clear.

He was also reportedly recently stripped of his taxpayer-funded security detail. The Queen Consort now holds the post of Colonel of the Grenadier Guards removed from him, previously held by his father Prince Philip.

“His ratings are at an all-time low and public appearances for him are toxic to the royal family. His banishment from the Palace makes that clear enough.’

Another royal biographer said the Charles wanted to make his mark by emphasizing “tolerance and family harmony” in the wake of Harry and Meghan’s great Netflix series.

The Sussexes were not present at the walk today, nor were they mentioned in the King’s speech.

“Charles has invited the Duchess of York for the first time since her divorce from Prince Andrew,” said Sally Bedell Smith.

“The Duke of Edinburgh had been the biggest obstacle to Fergie’s admission, and the Queen had arranged for Fergie to remain near Wood Farm so that she could see her daughters Beatrice and Eugenie after the festivities at Sandringham.”

It comes after King Charles told Andrew he is “on his own” in the wake of the scandal surrounding his associations with the late pedophile financier Jeffery Epstein, a source claims.

The Duke of York was told he could no longer use Buckingham Palace as office space.

“Any presence in the palace is officially over,” said a source. “The king has made it clear. He’s not a working royal. He’s on his own.’

As part of the King’s decision, Andrew, 62, will not be able to use the address for future correspondence. The skeleton staff who had been detained since he left office three years ago are now at risk of becoming unemployed.

The report comes after Queen consort Camilla was announced as the Duke’s disgraced replacement as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards in a shake-up of senior royal military positions.

The shuffle also promotes the Princess of Wales to her first role in the military, taking over from her husband as Colonel of the Irish Guards.

Prince William becomes Colonel of the Welsh Guards instead.

Andrew inherited the post of Colonel of the Grenadier Guards from his late father, the Duke of Edinburgh, when he retired from public life in 2017.

After his disastrous BBC Newsnight interview in 2019, he was forced by the Queen to step down from his official royal duties.

Until this year, he had ten military ties, including Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, as he worked to clear his name amid the scandal of his association with American pedophile Jeffery Epstein.

He was finally stripped of the ceremonial title earlier this year in the wake of his decision to settle a civil lawsuit with one of Epstein’s victims, Virginia Giuffre, who had also accused him of assault.

A settlement was reached last year, believed to be in the region of $12m (£9.8m). He has always strongly denied any wrongdoing.

Earlier this year, the Duke of York was “bereft” and “tearful” when Charles told him in no uncertain terms that his days as a working royal were over.

A source told the Mail on Sunday at the time that ‘Andrew was totally blindsided’ and ‘completely robbed’. He always believed there was a way back.