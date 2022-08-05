Andrew Johns reveals why Manly youngster tipped for stardom was DROPPED

When Des Hasler named Josh Schuster his 18th man for Manly’s Friday night clash with Parramatta, many fans and pundits believed the decision may have been related to the rainbow strip boycott.

But according to Andrew Johns, Schuster’s abolition speaks to a deep-seated problem that has devastated the 20-year-old for most of 2022.

The Sea Eagles young gun was tipped to have a big season this year after having had a breakthrough campaign in 2021 and becoming a key cog in the Manly machine as they reached the preliminary finals.

Andrew Johns has explained why he thinks Josh Schuster was dropped by Manly on Friday

But attitude and application have hindered Schuster’s progress this year. Despite severely hampering his side by sitting out of the Roosters’ game due to his rainbow jersey stance, Newcastle legend Johns bluntly explained why the 20-year-old has fallen down the pecking order.

“He’s not fit – he’s too big,” Johns continued Wide World of Sports’ Freddy and the Eighth.

“I think if you sat down Josh, he’d admit he’s too big. He came back from the off-season, in every way, gained a lot of kilos.’

Johns, a strong supporter of Schuster over the past year, but is now on the air to voice his concerns about the youngster’s fitness levels.

Schuster boycotted last week’s defeat to the Roosters over the rainbow jersey

However, Johns suggests that Schuster’s conditioning is behind his relegation to the 18th man

Likewise, NSW coach Brad Fittler was also stunned by the rear rower’s conditioning.

“Getting fit is the easy part,” Fittler added.

“Especially now — you’re working out six hours a day.”

Johns warned the 20-year-old, insisting that in order for a player to reach the top of the rugby league, he must live every aspect of his life as a professional.

“Being a pro doesn’t mean you’re a pro in training — it’s life,” Johns added.

‘What you eat, what you don’t eat, what you drink, what you don’t drink – sleep, get your life in order. Treat your body well, treat your injuries.’