Andrew Johns lashes ‘RUBBISH’ Knights as skipper Kalyn Ponga is ruled out for the season

Knights-million-dollar man Kalyn Ponga has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2022 NRL season after the star full-back received another blow to the head in Friday night’s thrashing of his side against the Roosters – making a ‘mess’ in Newcastle closed.

Ponga hit the turf hard after a lazy swinging arm of makeshift Rooster Matt Lodge made contact with the knight’s head.

After a failed head injury assessment, Coach O’Brien’s squad returned to their poor season standards as the tricolor came in for eight tries.

Kalyn Ponga is held up by Newcastle doctor after hitting hard in a tackle from Matt Lodge – he failed his HIA and will likely be ruled out for the rest of 2022

Rugby league immortal and Newcastle great Andrew Johns said it is getting harder and harder to see a side that continues to show no improvement.

“I just feel sorry for the fans and Newcastle because they deserve better than that,” said Johns NRL at nine.

“In the short term I don’t know what the answer is… they keep popping up (fans) and that shit keeps getting thrown on the floor.”

The 24-year-old is scheduled to meet with independent neurologist Chris Levi this week, who will likely draw the pin on Ponga’s season as the Knights have no chance of making it to the finals.

Newcastle great Andrew Johns labeled Knights season ‘nonsense’ and said fans ‘deserve better than that’

Knights coach Adam O’Brien struggled at the helm of the club, saying the 2022 season was ‘tough’ and ‘s****y’

The Maroons pistol suffered its third concussion in just six weeks, with this recent blow putting its Kangaroos roster on the line for long-term health reasons.

Lodge was charged with a first-class high equipment charge and will be fined $1800 if he chooses an early plea.

Former Hanen and Ridders medical expert Ameer Ibrahim tweeted: “Maybe it’s worth releasing Ponga for the rest of the season with the ease of that latest concussion.”

Ponga has undergone five HIAs throughout the season, with each knock taking increasing recovery time – as in the case of five eighth Luke Keary.

Rooster support Matt Lodge waves a lazy arm at Knights skipper Kalyn Ponga, who was later sent off for an HIA and failed protocol

The Roosters no.6 was sidelined for five weeks under the supervision of coach Trent Robinson after holding his head in a collision against the Storm on round 14.

After the game, Newcastle coach Adam O’Brien said it had been a “tough, s****y” season but revealed he would continue to play on the same side, unwilling to give debuts to players who hadn’t earned the jersey.

Wide World of Sports editor Simon Brunsdon tweeted: “The @NRLKnights attack is laughable and has been for years. Compete to see where we’ve improved under O’Brien.’

Ponga signed his long-term security at the club in April, a massive five-year deal worth more than $1 million per season.