Andrew Johns and Cameron Smith SLAM bunker for allowing Penrith’s controversial attempt to hold out

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The Bunker was back in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons when Penrith defeated Parramatta 28-12 in the NRL Grand Final.

Leading 18-0 after a dominant first half, Penrith came ahead of the second half when Brian To’o completed his double under controversial circumstances.

As Penrith moved the ball quickly from right to left, Viliame Kikau’s diversion run ended and he slammed into Mitchell Moses.

Parramatta captain Clint Gutherson pleads his case with referee Ashley Klein (right)

Parramatta’s halfback complained to referee Ashley Klein that he was hindered by Kikau, but the Bunker upheld the decision on the pitch and confirmed the try after watching the incident.

Much to the surprise of Channel Nine’s commentary team, the video referee ruled that Moses had made a “defensive decision” to take on Kikau.

“All year that has been a no-try,” said NRL legend Andrew Johns.

Brian To’o scored his second try of the evening as Penrith extended his lead to 28-0

Panthers winger put on a dominant display as Penrith thrashed Parramatta

“He had to walk between Mitchell Moses and Isaiah Papali’i. Not him. And Kikau runs to the outside of Moses and all year round that has been a no-try.

‘The biggest game of the year, we make it’ [the rule] up and change it.’

Cameron Smith agreed: “Where he runs, Kikau, he doesn’t give Mitchell Moses a chance to go in and slide,” he said.

“This has been judged against teams all year, it can’t be an attempt.”