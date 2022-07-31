Andrew Garfield showcases his incredible agility and does a backflip in the sea whilst on holiday

Andrew Garfield demonstrated his incredible agility on Saturday as he frolicked in the sea off the coast of Ischia, Italy.

The Oscar-nominated actor, 38, cooled off in the crystal blue ocean with friends, including Italian starlet Caterina Milicchio, before performing an impressive backflip.

Andrew donned black swim shorts for the outing as he showed off his toned physique.

Acrobat: Andrew Garfield, 38, demonstrated his incredible agility and backflip as he frolicked in the sea during a sun-filled Italian outing on Saturday

The Spiderman star wore his dark locks back from his handsome face and sported a short beard.

To top up his tan, the actor wore a silver pendant around his neck as he joked with his fellow travelers.

He was also joined by friends, including art dealer Vito Schnabel, 36, actor Nat Wolff, 27.

Wow: Pals helped the Oscar nominee complete the impressive move

Handsome: The Spiderman star wore his dark locks back from his handsome face and sported a short beard

Sandy: Andrew (left) was joined by Italian starlet Caterina Milicchio (right) and the duo both enjoyed a mud bath

Fun in the sun: Andrew appeared in his element as he topped up his tan in the water

Fun in the sun: Andrew (left) was also joined by friends, including art dealer Vito Schnabel, 36, actor Nat Wolff, 27

Busty actress Caterina looked ravishing in a black bikini thong bikini that accentuated her hourglass figure.

The brunette beauty joined Andrew in a mud bath where the duo lathered themselves in the sand believed to contain healing properties.

Later, the actor returned to his private boat where the group jumped off the deck back into the water before drying off and enjoying a well-deserved rest.

Beaming: Andrew was beaming as he enjoyed some well-deserved time off with friends

Beautiful flipping: Andrew turned a full 360 degrees in the air before landing back in the water

Cooling down: Andrew and Caterina chatted intensely during the fun afternoon

Back to basics: Andrew returned to his private boat where he was flooded with fresh water

Dive: Andrew (right) dove into the water to cool off from the scorching sun

Trendsetter: Later, his friends also tried to follow suit and do a flip

Saucy: Busty actress Caterina looked ravishing in a black bikini thong bikini that accentuated her hourglass figure

In early April, Andrew’s ex-girlfriend Alyssa Miller, 33, responded to that “gossip” amid claims the couple had broken up.

On Tuesday on Instagram, the model shared an unseen photo from February’s Screen Actors Guild Awards, along with a cryptic caption.

She declined to confirm whether they were together or not, simply writing, “If you have to gossip, at least use a cute photo. Lol love you AG.’

Jumpers: the friends jumped from the deck of the boat back into the water

Tight: Andrew showed off his toned arms and shoulders throughout the journey

Three amigos: Andrew and his friends spent hours in the water

Smasher: Caterina wore her long locks back from her gorgeous face

While Alyssa’s post proved she has nothing but love for the actor, a source told People that the couple have not reconciled and are just friendly exes since the split.

Their appearance at the February awards ceremony is the last time the former couple is in the picture together.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the couple had called it quits because their respective work schedules made it “hard to see each other.”

Andrew was first linked to the American model last November when they were spotted holding hands in New York City.

Relaxed: Later, Andrew (center) relaxed on the boat after his energetic adventures

Crystal clear: the ocean seemed crystal clear while the friends were talking in the water

The actor was previously in a four-year relationship with his Amazing Spider-Man co-star Emma Stone, which ended in April 2015.

In April, in an interview with Variety around the same time, Andrew said he will retire from acting to “rest a little bit” and “just be a little bit.”

The actor – who had several high profile projects in 2021 – confessed: “I need to recalibrate and rethink what I want to do next and who I want to be, and just be a bit of a human being for a while.”