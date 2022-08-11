Andrew Garfield looks sun-kissed as he dines with a friend at Nobu Malibu

<!–

Andrew Garfield showed his fashion sense when he went out to dinner with a friend in LA on Wednesday.

The Amazing Spider-Man star, 38, wore a navy blue sweater under a green and brown checked jacket.

His recent time in the sun was evident when he was spotted at Nobu Malibu with a pop of color in his complexion.

The Tony award-winning entertainer paired his look with khaki pants tailored to his 5ft10in height.

He peppered the summer evening with a pair of light-colored Gucci sneakers with a gummy sole.

He looked handsome as ever with a light and trimmed beard and a neat haircut that flattered his luscious hair.

After leaving the trendy celebrity hot spot, he shed his outer layer, holding the light jacket in his hand.

Garfield, a Los Angeles native, was accompanied by a male friend who was dressed in gray.

His friend wore a charcoal-colored short-sleeved shirt and sweatpants in the same color.

The unknown friend completed the look with a pair of dark designer sneakers with striped laces.

Like Andrew, he also sported a beard and a haircut that was tapered at the sides—only his beard was salt and pepper.

Just a few weeks ago, the movie star cooled off in the ocean during an Italian vacation with friends.

And earlier this year, his ex-girlfriend Alyssa Miller, 33, brazenly responded to claims the couple had split up.

The model turned to Instagram to clap back, sharing an invisible photo from the Screen Actors Guild Awards last February.

While she didn’t go into detail about their relationship status, she said, “If you have to gossip, at least use a cute photo. Lol love you AG.’