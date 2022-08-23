Andrew Garfield defends method acting techniques and reveals he ‘starved’ himself for Silence

Method acting used by Jared Leto in Suicide Squad and Jeremy Strong in Succession has been quite controversial in recent years, although Andrew Garfield comes to defend the techniques.

The 39-year-old actor promoted his new FX limited series Under the Banner of Heaven on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast when he laid out his approach for his role as Sebastião Rodrigues in Martin Scorsese’s 2016 film Silence.

Garfield revealed that he even went as far as starving himself of both food and sexual activity to play the Jesuit priest, based on the real-life Jesuit missionary Giuseppe Chiara.

Defense: Method acting used by Jared Leto in Suicide Squad and Jeremy Strong in Succession has been quite controversial in recent years, though Andrew Garfield comes to defend the techniques

Method role: The 39-year-old actor was promoting his new limited FX series Under the Banner of Heaven on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast when he laid out how he used the method for his role as Sebastião Rodrigues in Martin Scorsese’s 2016 film Silence

The actor revealed to Maron that he abstained from sex for six months and participated in fasting during that time.

“It was really cool, man. I had some pretty wild, trippy experiences of starving myself from sex and food during that time,” he said.

‘Over there [have] I think there are a lot of misconceptions about what method acting is,” Garfield began.

Robbed: The actor revealed to Maron that he deprived himself of sex for six months and participated in fasting during that time

“People still behave that way, and it’s not about being an asshole to everyone on set,” Garfield clarified, seemingly referencing controversial past behavior of other actors.

“It’s really just about living honestly under imagined circumstances, and at the same time being really nice to the crew, and being a normal human being, and being able to drop it when you need to and stay in it when you need to.” want to stay in it,” he continued.

The conversation about method acting came up when Maron asked Garfield if he would like to do a screen test for the Michael Chabon adaptation The Adventures of Kavalier and Clay with Ryan Gosling in 2005, the first time acting in front of a camera after ending his career. on the stage.

Behavior: “People still behave that way, and it’s not about everyone on set jumping for joy,” Garfield clarified, seemingly referencing controversial past behavior of other actors

“He was alive, he didn’t care about doing it the same way over and over. He listened, he was very present, he was spontaneous, he was surprising, he wasn’t trying to be those things,” Garfield said.

“There was something zen about it, but it was like being in a scene with a wild animal that you don’t know if it would kiss or kill you. And you pick up on that, and you think, “Oh, I want to follow whatever that is,” he added.

Garfield would go on to study with Gosling’s own acting coach Greta Seacat, before breaking out with roles in 2007’s Lions for Lambs, 2009’s The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus and 2010’s The Social Network.

Alive: ‘He was alive, he didn’t care about doing it the same way over and over again. He listened, he was very present, he was spontaneous, he was surprising, he wasn’t trying to be those things,” Garfield said.

Breakthrough: Garfield would go on to study with Gosling’s own acting coach Greta Seacat, before breaking out with roles in 2007’s Lions for Lambs, 2009’s The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus and 2010’s The Social Network

“I’m a bit bothered by the misconception, I’m a bit bothered by the idea that ‘methodacting is f***ing bulls**t,'” he said.

“No, I don’t think you know what method acting is if you call it bulls**t, or you’ve just worked with someone who claims to be a method actor who doesn’t actually perform the method at all,” Garfield says.

“It’s also very private. I don’t want people to see the fucking pipes of my toilet. I don’t want them to see me making the sausage,” he continued.

Tricky: “I’m a bit bothered by the misconception, I’m a bit bothered by the idea that ‘methodacting is f***ing bulls**t,'” he said