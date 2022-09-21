Andrew Cuomo whines that he was ‘traumatized’ by Biden NOT standing by him during scandal

Lindsay Boylan, 36

Former assistant Lindsay Boylan, 36, was the first woman to accuse Cuomo of sexual harassment in a Medium post on Feb. 24. She claimed that the governor asked her to play strip poker and kissed her on the lips without her permission while she was working for him. in 2017.

Lindsay Boylan, 36

Charlotte Bennett, age 25

Charlotte Bennett, 25, came forward a few days after Boylan claimed that Cuomo sexually harassed her last June while working as a health policy advisor in his administration at the height of the COVID-19 crisis.

Bennett accused Cuomo of “grooming” her and asking inappropriate questions about her sex life.

She also claimed that he told her he was open to dating women in their 20s.

BENNETT said the governor asked her about her love life — including whether she’d ever had sex with older men — and spoke about his own life, saying age differences didn’t matter in relationships and that he was open to dating women older than him. 22 to date.

In a meeting alone in his office, the governor said he was lonely and talked about wanting to hug someone, Bennett said.

She said she quickly filed a complaint with Cuomo’s chief of staff and was transferred to another job.

She said she spoke to a lawyer for the governor but did not press for further action because she liked her new position and wanted to move on.

Charlotte Bennett, age 25

Anna Ruch, 33

Anna Ruch was the third woman to accuse Cuomo of sexual harassment and the only one so far not to have worked with him professionally. She claimed that Cuomo put his hands on her face and asked if he could kiss her moments after they met at a September 2019 wedding in Manhattan.

Anna Ruch, 33

Ana Liss, 35

Ana Liss, 35, a former assistant, said Cuomo asked her if she had a boyfriend, once kissed her hand at her desk and called her patronizing names, including “blondie,” “sweetheart,” and “darling.”

At a reception, the governor hugged her and put his arm around her lower back and waist as they posed for the photo, Liss said.

She said she eventually requested a transfer. In an interview, Liss said she “wasn’t necessarily alleging sexual harassment,” but felt the government was “not a safe place for young women to work.”

Liss, who previously served as Cuomo’s policy and surgery assistant between 2013 and 2015, told the Wall Street Journal that the governor had subjected her to unsolicited advances during her time in his administration, including touching her lower back, kissing her hand. and questioning her about her love life.

Ana Liss, 35

Karen Hinton, 62

The oldest allegations against Cuomo came from Karen Hinton, who worked for him as a press officer two decades ago when he headed the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, and she was a consultant to the agency. Hinton told the Washington Post about an incident in 2000 when she said Cuomo called her to his “dimmed” hotel room and hugged her after a work event. She said she was trying to get away from Cuomo when he pulled back and held her before she managed to escape the room.

Karen Hinton, 62

Unnamed Sixth Prosecutor

The most damning allegations leveled against Cuomo to date came from a sixth accuser, whose name has not been released.

The prosecution, an aide to Cuomo, alleged that he closed a door, reached under her blouse and groped her after summoning her to the governor’s mansion in Albany for help with his cell phone, according to the Times Union of Albany.

It first reported on her accusation last month; she went on to provide more details in her first interview on the matter.

The woman spoke on condition of anonymity to protect her privacy, although her identity is known within the circle of the governor, the Times Union reported.

The woman, an executive assistant, told the Times Union that for years the governor gave her kisses on the cheek and inappropriate firm hugs, making comments including, “If you were single, the things I’d do to you” and “I’m single.” and ready for action.’

Then, one day in November, she was called to his office in Executive Mansion to help him with a problem with his cell phone, she said.

He got up from his desk, started groping her and told her “I don’t care” after she tried to distract him by saying he’d get them in trouble, then he slammed the door, she said .

Then he reached under her blouse and grabbed one of her breasts over her bra, she told the newspaper.

The woman told a colleague about the alleged encounter this winter, and the colleague told an executive in early March, the newspaper said.

Cuomo called the report “heartbreaking” in a March statement, saying, “I’ve never done anything like it.”

Another female assistant, who has remained anonymous, claimed he called her to his Executive Mansion last year, reached under her blouse and stroked her.

Jessica Bakeman

Jessica Bakeman claimed in a first-person article for New York Magazine that she has been sexually harassed by Cuomo several times since beginning her journalism career in 2012.

Bakeman added her voice as the seventh prosecutor as she described inappropriate touches by the governor while he continued to deny all allegations.

“He grabbed my hand, as if to shake it, and then refused to let go,” Bakeman wrote of an interaction with Cuomo when she said goodnight at a holiday party in 2014, when she was only 25 years old.

“He put his other arm around my back, his hand on my waist, and held me firmly in place while letting a photographer know he wanted us to pose for a picture.”

Bakeman was working for what is now Politico New York at the time, claiming that red flags went up because her “job was to analyze and investigate him.”

“I didn’t want a picture of him with his hands on my body and a smile on my face,” she wrote.

Jessica Bakeman, a reporter who once covered Cuomo’s administration, was the seventh woman to come forward with claims of harassment

‘But I made the reflexive trade-off that most women and marginalized people know instinctively, the calculation about risk and power and self-preservation. I knew it would be much easier to smile for the brief moment it takes to take a picture than to challenge one of the most powerful men in the land.”

In a previous incident in 2012, while working for USA Today, Bakeman also claims that Cuomo kept her by his side while telling a story to her male colleagues.

“He left it there and pinned me down next to him for a few minutes after he finished telling his story,” she said. “I stood there, my cheeks warm, giggling nervously as my male colleagues did the same. We all knew it was wrong, but we didn’t do anything.’

The reporter, who now works in Florida, claimed that Cuomo “never let me forget I was a woman,” as she also claimed he made frequent attempts to humiliate her, including calling her purple phone instead of asking her. to answer during a press gaggle.

Alyssa McGrath, 33

McGrath, a current administrative assistant in Cuomo’s office, told The New York Times that he looked at her shirt, questioned her about her marital status and told her she was beautiful, using an Italian phrase to ask her parents. to interpret.

McGrath did not say that the governor had sexual contact with her, but thought his behavior was sexual harassment.

She recalled Cuomo kissing her on the forehead and gripping her tightly around the sides as she posed for a photo at an office Christmas party in 2019.

Alyssa McGrath (pictured) is one of two aides who have come forward to accuse the governor of harassment

Sherry Villa, 55

Sherry Vill, 55, accused Cuomo of sexual misconduct during a news conference with her attorney Gloria Allred on Monday.

She claims Cuomo grabbed her face and kissed her “aggressively and in a sexual manner” on both cheeks in May 2017 while touring her home in Greece, near Rochester, while inspecting local flood damage.

Vill, who said she felt uncomfortable at the time, shared a photo her daughter took on the day that showed Cuomo holding her face while kissing her cheek and her lawyer holding up multiple photos of the governor in her home. could be seen.

The same photos appear on Cuomo’s Flickr account, as well as several others that show him kissing and greeting residents as he toured the city.

None of the women in the other photos have accused the governor of inappropriate behavior or misconduct.